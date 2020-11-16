Tomorrow evening, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte and Health Minister De Jonge will once again hold a press conference on coronavirus measures in the Netherlands. Questions are arising over what measures will look like for the Christmas holidays.

Minister De Jonge expressed his hopes for allowing people to celebrate together, but noted that Christmas is still a long way away, reports RTL Nieuws. “I do not think we can give clarity about that tomorrow. The numbers are much lower than they were, but still much higher than they should be.”

Two weeks of stricter measures complete

As promised, the measures announced two weeks ago will come to an end, meaning that group gatherings will be expanded again. Public buildings like museums, libraries, zoos, concert halls and amusement parks will once again be open. They will have the same measures put in place prior to the stricter two weeks. However, measures are not expected to relax more than this.

Catering industry

The cabinet is discussing whether to open the catering industry again tomorrow, but this is unlikely. Clearer measures for the hospitality industry are expected to only be announced around the beginning of December. However, a potential experiment with 25 restaurants may go forward this week.

Downscaling plan

As of now, the government only has plans in place for reducing the spread of coronavirus as quickly as possible. There are no clear plans for how the Netherlands will ease out of coronavirus measures once a vaccine is available, or when numbers drop enough. It is unlikely that a downscaling plan will be announced tomorrow either.

