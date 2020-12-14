The Netherlands is about to go into its strictest coronavirus lockdown yet. These new figures from the RIVM tell us why.

In spite of the cabinet’s ongoing efforts to verbally warn people that they must adhere to the current measures to prevent a strict lockdown, the warnings didn’t take. The number of positive cases has continued to rise, and the R number is holding fast at a dangerous 1.

Up to 10 AM this morning, 8,496 new coronavirus infections were reported to the RIVM. The average number of daily infections over the past week is 8,272.

Nursing wards staying packed, with 184 new hospital admissions today, according to the National Coordination Centre for Patient Distribution. This contributes to a total of 1,872 people currently being treated in nursing wards for coronavirus.

Of these patients, 503 are in the ICU. More patients are now being admitted than have been discharged or died.

In the past week, the RIVM has recorded an average of 55 COVID-19-related deaths per day. That’s compared to 47 deaths per day the week prior.

In nursing homes, the upward trend also continues. There are currently 602 nursing homes in the Netherlands that have had at least one confirmed coronavirus diagnosis in the past two weeks. The previous week that figure was 561.

Ad

New measures

As a result, the cabinet is expected to introduce new measures at midnight tonight. These include the closure of all non-essential shops, museums, theatres and schools. Prime Minister Mark Rutte will address the nation regarding these new measures tonight at 7PM.

To stay up-to-date with the latest coronavirus news in the Netherlands through our live blog or follow DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image: Vlada Karpovich/Pexels