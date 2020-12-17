As of March 2021, those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus in the Netherlands will receive a vaccination certificate. This will be in the form of downloadable data connected to your DigiD.

The database of those who are vaccinated will already be in place at the end of this month, reports NOS. But from March, you will be able to log into your DigiD account to access proof of your vaccination.

Monitoring side effects

From the very first injection, the RIVM will be using the DigiD system to monitor any side effects that people may potentially have from the vaccine, as well as the vaccination rate. Keeping track of who still needs a second dose will also be clearer using this system.

Healthcare workers

From the beginning of January, 225,000 healthcare workers around the Netherlands will be vaccinated. After three weeks they will receive their second injection, but then it will still be some time before their vaccination certificates are ready.

Extra Pfizer doses in vaccine bottles

Meanwhile, the American drug watchdog FDA has confirmed that some bottles of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine contain more doses than was originally intended, reports RTL Nieuws. The Netherlands is expected to receive 500,000 doses of the vaccine in the beginning of January.

One bottle should contain five doses, but some pharmacists found enough for six or even seven doses in a single bottle. This means up to 40% more people could potentially be vaccinated against the coronavirus with the current vaccines available than was initially expected.

