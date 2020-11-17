Coronavirus: today’s news

The latest headlines:

  • Christmas measures are still uncertain, but don’t expect large family gatherings
  • New Moderna coronavirus vaccine expected in the Netherlands around January
  • Corona weekly update: number of cases, hospital admissions and deaths are down

