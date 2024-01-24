Did you get a COVID-19 test for travel? You’re probably in this data leak

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
woman-looking-stressed-at-laptop-after-finding-out-her-data-was-leaked-following-data-leak-after-coronavirus-test-in-Netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/portrait-woman-grabbing-head-desk-near-laptop_1281135.htm#query=person%20looking%20stressed%20at%20computer&position=42&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=40e36dc1-47dc-48e0-b166-b1b9a57f5105

We hate to bring up the dreaded C-word as much as you do — but we must. Why? Because your data might have been leaked.

Almost 1.3 million records belonging to the Dutch coronavirus testing laboratory, Coronalab.eu, have been leaked.

The lab was one of the largest commercial test providers in the Netherlands.

What data was leaked?

According to research carried out by Jeremiah Fowler, the leak concerns 118,441 test certificates, 506,663 appointments, and 660,173 testing samples.

As a result, anyone who took a coronavirus test with this laboratory may have had important personal data such as their name, email address, and passport number leaked.

Just how many records are we talking about here? A casual 1,285,277.

Fowler warns that “with personal data and emails exposed, cybercriminals could attempt to exploit this information or launch targeted phishing campaigns using internal information or posing as a laboratory employee.”

How can I know if my data was leaked?

Your data may have been leaked if you attended any of their testing centres.

The Amsterdam-based lab had locations in Alkmaar, Almere, The Hague, Utrecht, Leeuwarden, Groningen, Hoogeveen, Enschede, Maastricht and Rotterdam, and carried out PCR tests, Sneltests (Rapid tests), and testing for travel certificates.

One fast way to check whether you have been tested by this lab is by searching for ‘Coronalab.eu’ in your email inbox.

Do they pop up? You tested with them, which means there’s a chance your information may have been leaked.

Unfortunately, the site seems to have disappeared from the web, but there are ways to check whether your data has been leaked. 👇

Feature Image:Freepik
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

