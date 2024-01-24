We hate to bring up the dreaded C-word as much as you do — but we must. Why? Because your data might have been leaked.

Almost 1.3 million records belonging to the Dutch coronavirus testing laboratory, Coronalab.eu, have been leaked.

The lab was one of the largest commercial test providers in the Netherlands.

What data was leaked?

According to research carried out by Jeremiah Fowler, the leak concerns 118,441 test certificates, 506,663 appointments, and 660,173 testing samples.

As a result, anyone who took a coronavirus test with this laboratory may have had important personal data such as their name, email address, and passport number leaked.

Just how many records are we talking about here? A casual 1,285,277.

Fowler warns that “with personal data and emails exposed, cybercriminals could attempt to exploit this information or launch targeted phishing campaigns using internal information or posing as a laboratory employee.”

How can I know if my data was leaked?

Your data may have been leaked if you attended any of their testing centres.

The Amsterdam-based lab had locations in Alkmaar, Almere, The Hague, Utrecht, Leeuwarden, Groningen, Hoogeveen, Enschede, Maastricht and Rotterdam, and carried out PCR tests, Sneltests (Rapid tests), and testing for travel certificates.

One fast way to check whether you have been tested by this lab is by searching for ‘Coronalab.eu’ in your email inbox.

Do they pop up? You tested with them, which means there’s a chance your information may have been leaked.

Unfortunately, the site seems to have disappeared from the web, but there are ways to check whether your data has been leaked. 👇

