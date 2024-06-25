Running late? Don’t sweat, this Dutch app calculates if you’ll make the train

And it's not the NS app 🤪

NewsTraffic
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
2 minute read
photo-of-busy-ns-trains-rotterdam-station-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/busy-train-station-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=221273408

How many times have you sprinted an Olympic standard sprint for the train (at least, it feels like it)… but you’re just too late?

We’re sure most commuters in the Netherlands know the feeling. Well, one frustrated Dutchie said enough was enough.

Jens de Ruiter (20) is developing an app that tells you exactly how long you have to walk to the train and whether there’s enough time to make it, reports RTL Nieuws.

Trains got his brains in gear

The young website programmer came up with the idea after he kept missing his trains: “I often just missed the train or thought I had more time left.”

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

“I left home too late, ran a bit, and found out there was a delay at the station, so I didn’t have to run at all.” We’ve all been there, Jens.

How does it work?

Based on your location and pace, the app measures the time it will take you to walk to the station and then calculates whether you have enough time to catch the train.

“You search for the station you’re going to and then select the departure time of the train. Then, based on your walking speed, the app calculates if you’ll arrive on time.”

@jensderouter 🚂🏃 Kom op tijd bij de trein met deze app! #development #ios #android #nssprinters ♬ original sound – Jens

If the train is delayed, Jens wants the app to send a notification indicating a later departure time.

He knows notifications like this already exist via the NS app, but says you get all the information on all trains that run a certain route.

READ MORE | Train delayed? This new tool lets you request compensation in seconds

His approach is simpler: “I actually only want the information of the train I want to take.”

As a seasoned commuter, I find the 9292 app and NS app walking estimations often too long or short, and it’s difficult to predict whether you’ll make a train, especially if it’s delayed.

Still in development

Jens expects the app to be ready for iOS and Android between one and six months, as it’s still in the development phase.

“I’m testing it myself, and I find that I have to adjust some things so that it’s more user-friendly.

He’s still looking for a name for the app, so if you have any suggestions, you can leave him a message!

Would you use this app to travel? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch youth have better mental health compared to other countries (especially among boys)
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Dutch youth have better mental health compared to other countries (especially among boys)

Alexa, play that ol' rock song because the kids ARE alright! New research shows good mental health and social relationships...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch youth have better mental health compared to other countries (especially among boys)

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Alexa, play that ol' rock song because the kids ARE alright! New research shows good mental health and social relationships among young people in...

These changes will hit your wallet in the Netherlands next week

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
From wages to rental contracts, a number of policies are coming into effect starting on July 1. How much money will you be saving...

19 unmissable things to do in Utrecht in 2024

Vedika Luthra - 2
The Dom Tower, the Miffy museum, and the inner city's sunken canals — there are tons of things to do in Utrecht. With beautiful...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.