Running late? Don’t sweat, this Dutch app calculates if you’ll make the train

How many times have you sprinted an Olympic standard sprint for the train (at least, it feels like it)… but you’re just too late?

We’re sure most commuters in the Netherlands know the feeling. Well, one frustrated Dutchie said enough was enough.

Jens de Ruiter (20) is developing an app that tells you exactly how long you have to walk to the train and whether there’s enough time to make it, reports RTL Nieuws.

Trains got his brains in gear

The young website programmer came up with the idea after he kept missing his trains: “I often just missed the train or thought I had more time left.”

“I left home too late, ran a bit, and found out there was a delay at the station, so I didn’t have to run at all.” We’ve all been there, Jens.

How does it work?

Based on your location and pace, the app measures the time it will take you to walk to the station and then calculates whether you have enough time to catch the train.

“You search for the station you’re going to and then select the departure time of the train. Then, based on your walking speed, the app calculates if you’ll arrive on time.”

If the train is delayed, Jens wants the app to send a notification indicating a later departure time.

He knows notifications like this already exist via the NS app, but says you get all the information on all trains that run a certain route.

His approach is simpler: “I actually only want the information of the train I want to take.”

As a seasoned commuter, I find the 9292 app and NS app walking estimations often too long or short, and it’s difficult to predict whether you’ll make a train, especially if it’s delayed.

Still in development

Jens expects the app to be ready for iOS and Android between one and six months, as it’s still in the development phase.

“I’m testing it myself, and I find that I have to adjust some things so that it’s more user-friendly.

He’s still looking for a name for the app, so if you have any suggestions, you can leave him a message!

Would you use this app to travel? Tell us what you think in the comments below!