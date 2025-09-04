- Advertisement -

When it comes to tackling the Dutch housing crisis, D66’s (Democraten 66) Rob Jetten is clearly not thinking small. His latest proposal? Build an artificial island in the Markermeer to house a shiny new city: IJstad.

This vision is ambitious: the island would consist of around 60,000 homes, and enable a sparkling new transport connection (the long dreamed IJmeer connection) between Amsterdam and Almere.

The price tag? A casual €20 billion.

What would this look like?

In a statement, D66 claims that the project will create 2,500 hectares of new land for IJstad.

It would be a compact city focused on affordable housing and would consist of 60,000 homes housing about 126,000 people, with green spaces and water recreation areas.

But that’s not all, with the creation of the city (and consequently the IJmeer connection), this would also enable the construction of 30,000 new homes in Almere Pampus.

A new city, with a side of nature

If your first thought is, “But isn’t the Markermeer a nature reserve?”

Jetten tells AD Nieuws that after the Natuurmonumenten built the Markerwadden (a nature restoration project whereby a group of islands were reclaimed from the Markermeer), water quality in the area improved, and more birds arrived.

“A new island in combination with an expansion of the Markerwadden can thus provide a win-win situation for both nature and the housing shortage.”

Thinking big

Jetten says it’s time to stop beating around the bush and take action. “The housing shortage cannot be solved by thinking small.”

He argues, “We will not get there by expanding existing residential centres alone or further building up the inner cities.”

In fact, according to Jetten, 10 new cities are needed.

