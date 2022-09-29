Can’t hear you: Dutch energy companies raise prices despite order not to

It looks like we may be warming ourselves with our hopes and dreams this winter! 🤦🏻‍♀️ Instructions have fallen on deaf ears as Dutch energy companies will charge ahead with sky-high rate changes. Horton hears a liar! 🤥

As possibly the worst early Christmas present ever, Eneco, Greenchoice, and Essent will be raising your energy prices higher than the international space station this winter.

These are the three big energy companies that will be going forward with their substantial rate changes this October, reports RTL Nieuws.

We know — this doesn’t really come as a surprise to customers that are already bleeding hundreds of euros a month. However, this story is about to get thicker than erwtensoep (pea soup)!

Orders are just suggestions, apparently

These plans fly in the face of the clear orders from Minister for Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten.

Translation: The cabinet is taking extra measures to help with the high energy bills. We are doing this with a price cap on energy, more fixed contracts, and an emergency fund to prevent people from being cut off.

This Tuesday, Minister Jetten stressed that energy companies were obligated to stick to a 30-day deadline for advanced notice of rate changes. Not complying would be risking legal fire and flames. 🔥

READ MORE | Dutch cabinet plans new energy price ceiling: how will this affect you?

This wrangled promises from Eneco and Greenchoice to respect the rules and give customers the required notice.

End of story…right?

Broken promises

Errr… evidently, Eneco and Greenchoice didn’t pinky-swear. 🤥

They announced to RTL Nieuws yesterday that they’d be going ahead with their plans to raise their prices on October 1 (y’know, in two days time), promises, regulations (and your wallet) be damned!

READ MORE | 10 dang smart ways to save on energy costs in the Netherlands

Customers that don’t like it can leave, they say — in a move that’s as bold as it is infuriating.

According to Autoriteit Consument & Markt (Authority Consumer & Market; the regulating body), it sure isn’t.

Customers need to be informed of any tariff changes at least 30 days in advance. By not complying, suppliers risk legal action — either by fines, other penalties, or obligatory instructions.

What do you think of this latest stab to our wallets this winter? Be sure to tell us all about it in the comments below!

