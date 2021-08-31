Dodgy Dutch landlords: temporary tenants forced to stay longer

As if finding a place to live in the Netherlands isn’t hard enough already, many Dutch landlords are breaking the law by forcing tenants with temporary rental contracts to pay rent for longer notice periods than are legal.

These landlords expect temporary tenants to pay a minimum rental term — usually of around six to twelve months — which is not a legal action. 🙅‍♀️

If a tenant in short-term accommodation wants to end their contract early, the landlords simply don’t allow it. 😤

According to an inventory by de Volkskrant, in which over 300 tenants of temporary homes were surveyed, more than 100 people reported experiencing this unlawful practice.

Many temporary rent contracts are unlawful. Image: AndreyPopov/Depositphotos

How and why is this happening?

In 2016, a law was passed which allowed landlords to temporarily rent out homes for a period of 24 months.

This led to a boom in the short-term housing market and made it possible for homes that would previously only have been rented out for short periods (just a couple of weeks or months) to be rented out for indefinite periods.

In addition, many tenants are not aware of their own rights — mainly because of how complicated and confusing the laws surrounding rental periods and contracts are.

The laws even confuse some landlords, who are often not well-informed about the legislation surrounding the topic (what?!).

A tough housing market made tougher

The housing market is already highly competitive, expensive, and limited. Unfortunately, many people have no choice but to accept these dodgy, “temporary” contracts because there aren’t many affordable options available to people.

Feature Image: rfphoto/Depositphotos