Dutch-led research team discover the cause of identical twins

NewsHealth
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Twin-baby-girls-in-pink-coats-playing-in-puddle-of-water
Image: Hannamariah /Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/24022573/stock-photo-twin-baby-girls-outside.html

An international group of researchers headed by scientists from the Vrije University Amsterdam (VU) has, for the first time ever, discovered a biological explanation of what causes identical twins.

The group, led by biological psychologist Jenny van Dongen and professor Dorret Boomsma of the VU, found that it is not the DNA of identical twins that they should be looking at. Rather, they discovered that there’s a certain substance that attaches itself to the DNA, The NOS reports.

Differently packaged DNA

The researchers discovered that the DNA of identical twins is “packaged” differently than that of other people. In a program on NPO Radio 1, Boomsma said that everyone has what is known as methyl groups attached to their DNA.

However, “It turns out that in more than 800 places in the DNA, the methylation is different in identical twins than in the rest of the population.” Boomsma added that this process probably starts very early after conception.

Quick biology lesson: identical twins occur when a single fertilized egg splits in two. Fraternal twins (A.K.A. non-identical ones) develop from two fertilized eggs. 👩‍👧‍👦

A mystery solved

According to Boomsma, “This is a very big discovery because the origin and birth of identical twins has always been a complete mystery.” 😱 This revelation is also important for research into birth defects.

More than 6,000 twins

In doing this research, the scientists looked at the DNA of more than 6,000 twins — using twin registries from the Netherlands, Great Britain, Finland, and Australia.

What are your thoughts on this groundbreaking discovery of the origin of identical twins? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Hannamariah/Depositphotos

Previous articleInternational students struggle to enter Dutch clubs, bars, and more with foreign QR-codes
Next articleThis international school works with MIT and UNICEF: meet Nord Anglia
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

An autumn weather dump: wind, rain, and code yellow in the Netherlands

Get ready to feel all the autumn feels because as of today, the Netherlands will be facing some serious autumn...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

An autumn weather dump: wind, rain, and code yellow in the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni -
Get ready to feel all the autumn feels because as of today, the Netherlands will be facing some serious autumn weather for the remainder...

Cable car over the IJ river? Amsterdam municipality is in favour

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
Have you ever dreamt of swinging over the IJ on a clear day as you look across the hip district of Amsterdam-Noord? Well, from...

A backed up system with an overflow: Dutch asylum seekers’ centres are in crisis

Farah Al Mazouni -
The Dutch Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) has officially sounded the alarm of an approaching emergency shelter crisis scenario. Asylum centres...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X