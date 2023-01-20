The Dutch passport is the fifth most powerful in the world; where does yours rank?

Are you a Dutch passport holder? Gefeliciteerd, you’ve got your hands on the fifth-most powerful passport in the world. 🥳

Henley & Partners have just dropped their global ranking of the most powerful passports in the world.

The list compares the visa-free access of nearly 200 passports — and we ain’t surprised to see the Netherlands in the top 10.

Asian countries take the lead this year

In a welcome change from European countries dominating the rankings, three Asian countries topped the charts. 🏆

Japan and Singapore jointly nabbed the coveted #1 spot, with South Korea claiming #2.

As the countries with the highest mobility rates in the world, they can respectively visit 193 and 192 countries without requiring a visa.

Europe claims most of the rest

With the exception of New Zealand and the United States at joint #7, and Australia and Canada at equal #8, European countries claimed spots #3 to #10.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands is joined by Austria, Denmark, and Sweden at number #5, enjoying visa-free access to a whopping 189 countries.

The top 10 list is as follows:

Rank Place(s) 1 Japan, Singapore 2 South Korea 3 Germany, Spain 4 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg 5 Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden 6 France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom 7 Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States 8 Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta 9 Hungary, Poland 10 Lithuania, Slovakia

Even the lowest-ranked in the top ten can access a shocking 184 countries visa-free.

That number is a far cry from the paltry 27 and 29 countries that Afghanistan and Iraq, the two lowest on the global rankings, can visit.

