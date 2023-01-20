The Dutch passport is the fifth most powerful in the world; where does yours rank?

Are you a Dutch passport holder? Gefeliciteerd, you’ve got your hands on the fifth-most powerful passport in the world. 🥳

Henley & Partners have just dropped their global ranking of the most powerful passports in the world.

The list compares the visa-free access of nearly 200 passports — and we ain’t surprised to see the Netherlands in the top 10.

READ MORE | How to get Dutch citizenship in 2023: becoming a Nederlander

Asian countries take the lead this year

In a welcome change from European countries dominating the rankings, three Asian countries topped the charts. 🏆

Japan and Singapore jointly nabbed the coveted #1 spot, with South Korea claiming #2.

As the countries with the highest mobility rates in the world, they can respectively visit 193 and 192 countries without requiring a visa.

Europe claims most of the rest

With the exception of New Zealand and the United States at joint #7, and Australia and Canada at equal #8, European countries claimed spots #3 to #10.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands is joined by Austria, Denmark, and Sweden at number #5, enjoying visa-free access to a whopping 189 countries.

The top 10 list is as follows:

RankPlace(s)
1Japan, Singapore
2South Korea
3Germany, Spain
4Finland, Italy, Luxembourg
5Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden
6France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom
7Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States
8Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta
9Hungary, Poland
10Lithuania, Slovakia

Even the lowest-ranked in the top ten can access a shocking 184 countries visa-free.

That number is a far cry from the paltry 27 and 29 countries that Afghanistan and Iraq, the two lowest on the global rankings, can visit.

Is your country not on the list? See the full index.

Where does your passport rank? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

