Research shows that 60% of the Dutch people believe the terraces of cafés and restaurants can safely open again.

This opinion reflects the general trend of declining support for the government’s coronavirus measures in the Dutch population. Only 42% support the current economic policies related to the pandemic. This is the lowest percentage since the beginning of the corona crisis.

The study, from I&O Research, found that the majority of the people asked are still in favour of the general approach to the pandemic. However, this number is also declining, from 75% at the end of January to 62% now.

People want measures to be relaxed

Up until now, the support usually grew bigger when the measures were tightened and declined in times where people didn’t find the measures strict enough. Now we’re witnessing a reverse trend.

Nearly 60% want to see the measures relaxed. A small proportion of the population, 10%, thinks they should be abandoned altogether. On the other hand, about the same percentage believe that the measures should be even stricter.

The research, commissioned by the NOS, also finds that the voters of Mark Rutte’s party VVD (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy) support the current coronavirus policy the most.

Where do you stand in this debate? Should the measures be relaxed or tightened even more? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Alisa Anton/Unsplash