A fireworks ban in the Netherlands? Dutch politicians are calling for it (again)

Dutch political parties are digging up an old bill from 2022 to legally ban fireworks. They’re hoping that this time, it’ll spark more support than outrage.

GroenLinks/PvdA and the Party for the Animals are resurrecting the proposal.

In the summer of 2022, they shelved the bill to avoid rejection; however, this did not extinguish ongoing discussions — nor the fireworks themselves.

“Everybody wants this!”

Speaking with RTL Nieuws, GroenLinks/PvdA MP Geers Gabriels claims society is ready for this ban.

“The police unions want this, the doctors, the hospitals, the emergency services,” he says.

What’s the big deal?

There are different types of fireworks. This proposal would ban all fireworks from category F2.

But geen stress! F1 “prank and joke” fireworks will still be around to keep scaring pets and setting off car alarms. Hoera!

Currently, VVD is the party that will swing the vote. However, for now, they seem less than enthusiastic.

After all, there has been a fireworks ban in several municipalities, but rule-breakers still manage to sneak in their fun every New Year’s Eve.

