One Dutch student battled frosty winds and icy water to rescue a trapped woman from a sinking car.

With chilly temperatures icing up the roads here in the Netherlands, the fear of skidding off the road becomes an ever-present danger.

Unfortunately for one woman in Delft, that fear became terrifyingly real when her car slipped off the road and plunged into a canal.

From eyewitness to rescuer

Her rescuer — a 23-year-old student — had been gazing out of the first-floor window of his student house when he saw the accident unfold.

He wasted no time by racing to her aid and calling for his fellow housemates to do the same, states the NOS.

Unfortunately, the car had flipped upside down when it landed in the canal and the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle.

To make matters worse, the small car had started to sink to the bottom of the canal.

Time was of the essence

The student reacted by taking off his shirt and promptly plunging into the icy water.

However, given the woman’s panic and the angle of the car, it was initially impossible for him to reach her.

Seeing this, bystanders sprung into action: first throwing in a rock to break the glass, then a hatchet (which proved too unwieldy), then a hammer.

The hammer finally broke the glass, allowing the student to pull the terrified woman to safety.

Footage of the rescue was caught by Twitter/X user Lisette de Jongh Swemer:

Wie is deze held? Spectaculaire redding in Delft vandaag door student die vrouw redt die met haar auto in de Kolk rijdt in de binnenstad. @hartvoordelft wil graag in contact met je komen! #held laat weten wie je bent pic.twitter.com/DouWfaJ8JJ — Lisette de Jongh Swemer (@LisettedeJonghS) January 18, 2024

Translation: Who is this hero? Spectacular rescue in Delft today by student who saves woman driving her car in the Kolk in the city center. @hartvoordelft would like to get in touch with you! #held let us know who you are

All’s well that ends in cake

Thankfully, both the driver and her rescuer (who would like to remain unnamed) escaped the incident unharmed.

The student tells the NOS about the aftermath. “She gave me hugs, and we had tea together inside. Her husband also came by and gave me a hug.”

While the rescue may not have been a piece of cake, the student did also receive a congratulatory cake at the hands of Marja van Bijsterveldt, Mayor of Delft.

The two enjoyed a slice together. 🍰

