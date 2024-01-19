Watch this Dutch student rescue trapped driver after car plunges into canal

A true hero!

NewsPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
2 minute read
dutch-student-city-delft-covered-in-a-light-dusting-of-snow
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/delft-canal.html?filter=all&qview=4304233

One Dutch student battled frosty winds and icy water to rescue a trapped woman from a sinking car.

With chilly temperatures icing up the roads here in the Netherlands, the fear of skidding off the road becomes an ever-present danger.

Unfortunately for one woman in Delft, that fear became terrifyingly real when her car slipped off the road and plunged into a canal.

From eyewitness to rescuer

Her rescuer — a 23-year-old student — had been gazing out of the first-floor window of his student house when he saw the accident unfold.

He wasted no time by racing to her aid and calling for his fellow housemates to do the same, states the NOS.

Unfortunately, the car had flipped upside down when it landed in the canal and the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle.

To make matters worse, the small car had started to sink to the bottom of the canal.

Time was of the essence

The student reacted by taking off his shirt and promptly plunging into the icy water.

However, given the woman’s panic and the angle of the car, it was initially impossible for him to reach her.

Seeing this, bystanders sprung into action: first throwing in a rock to break the glass, then a hatchet (which proved too unwieldy), then a hammer.

The hammer finally broke the glass, allowing the student to pull the terrified woman to safety.

Footage of the rescue was caught by Twitter/X user Lisette de Jongh Swemer:

Translation: Who is this hero? Spectacular rescue in Delft today by student who saves woman driving her car in the Kolk in the city center. @hartvoordelft would like to get in touch with you! #held let us know who you are

All’s well that ends in cake

Thankfully, both the driver and her rescuer (who would like to remain unnamed) escaped the incident unharmed.

The student tells the NOS about the aftermath. “She gave me hugs, and we had tea together inside. Her husband also came by and gave me a hug.”

While the rescue may not have been a piece of cake, the student did also receive a congratulatory cake at the hands of Marja van Bijsterveldt, Mayor of Delft.

The two enjoyed a slice together. 🍰

What do you think of the brave student’s actions? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Amsterdam landlord charges €1,950 in rent, rental committee reduces it to €95
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Amsterdam landlord charges €1,950 in rent, rental committee reduces it to €95

It's a tale as old as time in the Netherlands: you search desperately for housing, you find a room that...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Amsterdam landlord charges €1,950 in rent, rental committee reduces it to €95

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
It's a tale as old as time in the Netherlands: you search desperately for housing, you find a room that charges extortionate rent, and...

Buying a house in the Netherlands: extra costs you need to know

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
So you’ve decided to buy a house in the Netherlands! You know your borrowing capacity, you know where you want to live, and you...

It’s official: the Dutch passport is one of the strongest in the world

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Thinking about becoming a Dutch citizen? We have one more reason for you: The Netherlands has the third most powerful passport in the world! According...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.