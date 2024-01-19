Forget the snow, there’s a storm coming to the Netherlands

A code yellow is on its way

Two-people-hiding-behind-umbrella-from-rain-and-strong-wind
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/410863808/stock-photo-girls-take-shelter-umbrellas-light.html

If you thought snow and ice were the worst of your worries, you better hold onto your hats. There’s a storm coming to the Netherlands.

We mean it, hold your hats! Meteorologists are predicting strong winds reaching wind force 8 or 9 on Sunday night.

Speaking with Het Parool, meteorologist Donny de Koning of Weerplaza explains that “very heavy gusts of wind can occur on the coast, up to 100 kilometres per hour.”

This doesn’t mean those of us living inland will be spared, with De Koning predicting that even inland winds could reach up to 75 kilometres per hour.

He is backed up by the KNMI, which has said there’s an 80-90% chance of a code yellow being announced on Sunday night.

Watch out for falling trees and traffic

As a result of the strong winds, it is expected that many of us will find ourselves stuck in traffic on Monday morning — so if you can, avoid taking the car out.

In fact, you should avoid any sort of commute. De Koning warns that given the wetness of the soil at the moment, trees can easily uproot and fall over.

Kiss the snow goodbye

This wind also comes with warmer temperatures, meaning it’s time to kiss the snow goodbye (but hey, who knows, maybe it will come back in April).

In fact, you can kiss your winter jacket goodbye as well.

Meteorologists are anticipating that temperatures may rise as high as 12 degrees, meaning we might just see the warmest January ever recorded. (Talk about switching things up! 😳)

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Watch this Dutch student rescue trapped driver after car plunges into canal
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

