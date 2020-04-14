This weekend (Friday-Monday), the police issued 1800 fines for people who were violating the coronavirus measures in place.

The fines were imposed on people who were in groups exceeding three people, and who did not keep a distance of 1,5 meters, according to RTLNieuws. The police note that the fines do not give a complete image of the situation as a whole — many people were outside.

According to a tweet (see below), that means €700,000 worth in fines. Perhaps that’s not so bad considering the state of the economy.

De enigste voordeel van die 1800 #coronaboetes, is dat er ruim 700.000 euro in 1 weekend voor de Overheids Schatkist verdiend is. En gezien deze crisistijd is dit een goeie zaak. — Driss AKA🤜 Pedro Gonzalis (@Original___G) April 13, 2020

To put it into perspective, prior to last weekend, 1400 fines were issued for a full week-and-a-half.

Warm weather

The past weekend was the warmest it has been this far in the Netherlands, with temperatures climbing to over 23 C. With limited activities to partake in during coronavirus, people are spending more time outdoors. Furthermore, RTLNieuws reports that many young people were seen in groups.

Tulip bulbs cut to dissuade visitors

Tulip bulbs are to be cut in order to prevent the colour in the fields and deter visitors, who, despite warnings, barriers and road blocks, found their way to admire and awe at the fields.

Ad

It should be noted that measures are put into place for a reason and should still be adhered to regardless of age, or weather.

Feature Image: Oxyman/Wikimedia Commons