Unfortunately, despite the serious situation that we are in due to the coronavirus crisis, some people still aren’t behaving accordingly.

Even worse, a group of 12 local law enforcers (BOAs) were attacked yesterday in Rotterdam, as they were trying to administrate social distancing measures, reports RTL Nieuws.

Street fight

The event occurred around 5:40 PM yesterday, when two boas stopped a group of six young people because they were breaking social distancing rules.

Right afterwards, 14 other young people showed up and started a brawl with the boas. The law enforcers pressed an emergency button, bringing 10 more boas at the scene.

It took the police around 10 minutes to arrive at the scene, with the boas having to defend themselves in the meantime.

Treatment at hospital

Two of the boas had to be treated at the hospital for their injuries. One of them even had to go through surgery as he had a ruptured Achilles tendon. Another one had one of his fingers dislocated.

The other colleagues have returned home, but are in a state of understandable shock. The police managed to arrest two of the youth, but the rest managed to escape.

Ad

Spike in violence

Erik Lankeman of the Dutch BOA association has said that little attention has been given towards violence against boas, which has only increased since the coronavirus outbreak.

The boas have requested the Minister of Justice and Security for access to defence, for instance, by being armed. This, however, has been opposed by the police.

Feature Image: Abuzer Van Leeuwen/Supplied