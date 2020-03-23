All meetings and events in the Netherlands are prohibited until 1 June. This also applies to events with less than 100 people. It also applies to shops and such.
Justice minister Grapperhaus just announced this in a press conference with Prime Minister Rutte and his fellow ministers Van Rijn (Medical Care) and De Jonge (Public Health). The measure will be enforced with fines, Grapperhaus said. Mayors are getting far more power than they have now to shut down public gatherings.
“I realize it will hit hard,” said Grapperhaus. “You are really looking forward to these things. But if we want to check [the virus], we have no choice.”
New corona measures in The Netherlands till June 1:
– no social gatherings and events at all
– people or companies who don’t follow the rules get a fine or punishment
– if one person has a fewer, all family members living in that house have to stay at home
People ignoring the RIVM-measure was the final straw
Ministers met this afternoon for crisis consultations. Rutte said that it was necessary to double down on the existing measures, because he still sees too many people who do not comply, including keeping the rules 1.5 meters apart. “My mind dwells on the crowded beaches of the past few days,” he said.
King’s Day celebrations, Easter gatherings and 4th and 5th of May celebrations are now effectively cancelled
So King’s Day on the 27th of April, forget about celebrating that like we usually do. Festivals and Easter are also to be celebrated on a small scale. And this is especially sad for the 4th and 5th of May commemoration and celebrations.
There’s an exception for funerals, more details will follow later regarding this exception. You’re still ok to meet in the privacy of your own home Grapperhaus said.
Summary of the press conference
For all of you people who just want the quick version, here is a super concise summary of the new information and regulations we got from the press conference tonight:
- All events and public gatherings will not be allowed to take place until 1 June. In contract to earlier rules, this is also applicable to events and gatherings with less than 100 people in attendance. People who go ahead with their event will be fined €4000. Oof.
- At beaches and parks, and other public locations, a hefty fine of €400 will be given to a group of three or more people who are not family members who are less than 1.5 meters apart.
- People are advised to go to the supermarket alone.
- If one member of a family has a fever, all members of that family have to observe quarantine, not just the one who is showing symptoms.
- Hairdressers and nail salons must close.