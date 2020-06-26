Amsterdam has decided to ban Airbnb vacation rentals in the city’s old centre, and will limit them in other areas of the city as well. The measure comes into effect on July 1.

Over the past years, concerns about over tourism have grown in the Dutch capital, as they have in many capital cities across Europe. The prevalence and popularity of the home sharing site has meant that locals are pushed out of city centres. In Amsterdam, for example, one in 15 homes have been listed on a website for vacation homes.

The three areas that make up the old city centre include the 500-year-old Red Light District, and most of the inner city canal ring.

In other neighbourhoods in the Dutch capital, homes can still be rented out to tourists through Airbnb, though only under certain conditions. The owner of the house will need to apply for a special permit, and they can only rent the house out as a vacation home for 30 days of the year, to groups of no more than four people.

Although the left-wing Amsterdam city council has been clear on its position on over tourism for a while (it’s not a fan), this ban on Airbnb rentals in the city centre has widespread support. Over 75% of the 780 inhabitants and organisations the council surveyed were in favour of this change.

Amsterdam residents have finally been able to experience Amsterdam without tourists during the coronavirus crisis, and their response was overwhelmingly positive, with some saying that they’ve finally been able to get to know their neighbours.

What are your thoughts on the ban? Let us know in the comments below.

Ad

Feature Image: na4ev/Pixabay