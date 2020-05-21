It’s ascension day 2020 and also one of the warmest days of the year, and here we are with the update from the RIVM on the latest coronavirus figures of the Netherlands.

As of today, a further 253 cases have been detected in the country, bringing the total number of cases registered to 44,700.

In terms of the severity of some of the cases, another 13 people have ended up in the hospital.

Unfortunately, another 27 people have passed away from the virus, with 5,775 total casualties ever since the outbreak began.

Heavy traffic on the roads to the beaches

It’s a warm day and everybody is a bit more relaxed regarding the coronavirus, so we’re sad, but not surprised, that there are traffic jams on the roads to the popular Dutch beaches. Especially on the roads to the Zeeland coast and in the North of North Holland, it’s pretty busy, says the ANWB to the NOS. In total, there are more than 60 kilometers of traffic jams in the Netherlands, according to the ANWB.

Ik ben in Zeeland (familiebezoek) en kan bevestigen dat het is volgelopen. Files, mensen met caravans en boten. #Hemelvaart #Corona #coronamaatregelen — Jeroen van Gerven (@jeroenvangerven) May 21, 2020

According to the ANWB, crowds are not too bad on the coastal roads in South Holland and there are no traffic jams on roads to beaches in Noordwijk, Katwijk and Scheveningen yet. However, it is already full of cars in the center of Noordwijk. Because there is no more space available in the municipal parking areas, the municipality advises that drivers do not come to Noordwijk. Zeeland is saying the same thing.

And random thought, if you can’t walk or cycle to the beach you might as well be better off and stay home.

