Dutchies in and foreigners out — that’s the result of coronavirus on Dutch migration. New data from the Statistics Netherlands shows in the weeks since the intelligent lockdown, fewer immigrants registered with a Dutch municipality.

Here’s a recipe: take the closed borders of the Netherlands, and add it to outside countries blocking migration. Then mix it all together with international air traffic coming to a near standstill, and what do you get?

Hugely reduced immigration.

Before coronavirus reared its ugly head, around 5,200 people registered in the Netherlands each week. Since mid-March, that number has fallen rapidly to just 2,200. Non-EU nationals represent the sharpest drop, going from 2,500 per week to just a little over 700.

Who’s leaving and who’s coming back?

The second-largest group of migrants to the Netherlands are normally people from India — but they’ve had a huge decline. While there are normally 220 Indian immigrants per week, now there are just 40 per week on average.

Meanwhile, only a thousand EU citizens continue to register in the Netherlands on a weekly basis, a decline from 2,300 normally.

But coronavirus did have one other effect: thousands of native Dutchies have flocked back home, around an extra 100 per week than average.

