When it comes to the growth rate of ICU admittances, there has been somewhat of a downward trend in the past few days.

According to the RIVM’s figures, the increase of ICU patients from the day before on Thursday was 82, the next day it was 51 more than the day before, on Saturday it was 26, Sunday 25 and yesterday the number was 24.

Downward trend

This shows a downward trend in the growth rate, according to NOS. “If this continues, I’ll be very optimistic,” says Diederik Gommers, the chairman of the Dutch Association for Intensive Care. Gommers notes, however, that the number could easily rise again— It takes two weeks for a peak in the admittance of patients.

According to Ernst Kuipers of the Landelijk Netwerk Acute Zorg, credit has to be given to the Dutch population since social distancing measures are being adhered to fairly well. And this should continue.

When to be optimistic

Recent days have shown something to be hopeful about. Furthermore, Dutch hospitals have not as yet reached their full capacity for ICU patients. Nonetheless, caution should still be taken. There are still a large number of coronavirus patients in hospitals.

According to Gommers, we can only really relax once the numbers begin to fall in terms of coronavirus cases and there is no increase in the number of admittances, only a decrease.

Feature Image: Calleamanecer/Wikimedia Commons