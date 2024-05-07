Endless TikTok queues might force this Amsterdam business to shut down

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Going viral on TikTok makes you big news, with bigger queues. That’s the case for tiny chip shop Fabel Friet in Amsterdam, but now it’s looking more like a recipe for disaster.

The small shop on the Negen Straatjes has become so popular that they have started employing crowd controllers to keep the queues in check, AD reports.

But that’s not enough, according the Amsterdam municipality.

@carterfordays fabel friet: best fries in amsterdam🥰 #fabelfrietamsterdam #fabelfriet #amsterdamfoodguide ♬ Jersey Giant – Elle King

From crispy fries to court case

The TikTok queues are causing chaos, with tourists overwhelming every stroopwafel stall or snackbar that gets some online attention.

The problems starts when the line starts forming outside the front door — which is now a daily occurrence for Fabel Friet on the Negen Straatjes.

Why’s that? Well, as the crowds build, awaiting their warm parmesan or truffle mayo-coated goodness, complaints from residents are building, too.

And now, the municipality has to intervene for the first time.

City officials told Fabel Friets they cannot have more than 10 people in line, and they will have to close their second till until those waiting have been served.

But this left a chip on the shop owners’ shoulders: they said that was not possible and took the issue to court.

Have they had their chips?

Fabel Friet has tried its best to keep its doors open while still making the most of its stupe-fry-ing success. 😋

The queue is diverted onto a nearby bridge so it doesn’t block the road, they offer a simplified menu to speed the order process, AND they clean up all waste in the area at the end of each day (even if it’s not chip cones).

You don’t have to look far on TikTok for the Fabel Friet hype! Video: Screen recording/Lottie Gale

But at least 77 locals have complained about the inconvenience caused by the huge queues, with the municipality’s lawyer even calling it “a major burden” at the hearing.

If these residents appeal against Fabel Friet’s operating permit as planned, the company will have to cash in its chips — a.k.a. close its doors. 😳

In an attempt to keep its business alive, Fabel Friet is asking for a 20-person limit rather than the city-sanctioned 10. The future of their fries is now in the municipality’s hands.

Have you tried the famous Fabel Friet fries? Let us know in the comments below.

Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

