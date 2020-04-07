Spending so much time at home can be an opportunity to get creative — and that’s what two inventive Dutchies did while self-isolating at home.

Esther and Joran were stuck in quarantine when inspiration struck: “Why not make some coronavirus emojis?” And so they did. Their creations have already proven successful, RTL Nieuws reports.

Instant viral content

After spending some time playing around with photoshop, the duo had 12 emojis ready. Once they put them up for download on the internet, the demand was so high that they decided to make a website for them. They also got flooded with suggestions for new emoticons.

The collection is now comprised of 26 emojis. Esther’s personal favourite is the man working in his underpants, something that we can all relate to on some level, especially those among us who are working from home.

For her, making the emojis is about raising awareness and to find a way to explain the measures needed to contain the virus in a light-hearted way.

Popular internationally

The emoticons gained traction not only in the Netherlands but abroad as well. The emojis have been downloaded a lot in the United States, but also in China.

Companies have also approached the duo, asking if they can have the emojis on posters.

If you want to have a go yourself at using these emojis, you can find them on this website. They’re free of charge, but you’re encouraged to make a donation to the Red Cross instead.

What’s your favourite emoji from the list? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: corona-emojis.com