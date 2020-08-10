Emptying water supplies could lead to dry taps in parts of the Netherlands after the heat has put a strain on local water reservoirs.

As temperatures spiked and tourists flooded Dutch cities this past weekend, up to 50% more drinking water was consumed in the Netherlands than usual. Vitens, one of the largest Dutch suppliers of water, told RTL Nieuws that northern reservoirs are emptying too quickly and if precautions are not taken, many taps could run dry.

“If the water continues to empty too quickly, there will be no other option but to reduce the pressure in the pipes. In some places this may mean that no more water comes out of the tap,” says a Vitens spokesperson.

Which areas will be affected?

Vitens supplies water to 5.8 million households in the Flevoland, Utrecht, Overijssel, Gelderland and Friesland areas, all of which may be affected. The provinces of Gelderland and Overijssel are most at risk, as these areas are susceptible to drought and low ground water levels.

1Limburg similarly reported water shortages in the Limburg area this weekend. Waterleidingmaatschappij Limburg (WML) recorded increased water consumption and called for people in the area to use less water. Consumption has since decreased, but with tropical days still ahead, they’re urging customers to continue with caution.

Save water

Vitens is telling customers to use water sparingly. They have asked for people to stop watering their gardens, filling swimming pools and washing their cars during this time. Additional precautions include taking shorter showers and only using the washing machine at night.

