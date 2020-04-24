A family-owned tulip farm has had spelt out a dandy message using their flowers after having to close due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dutch Daffodils is normally swarmed with tourists at this time of the year. But, this year their tulip fields are empty of people. So, they decided to get creative.

Every year the farm must remove the heads of tulips after they reach their peak bloom. By doing this, they divert the flowers’ energy back into the bulbs below for the next year.

Owners Rik and Ilse Pennings decided to use this process to send a message. They partnered with the travel company Tulips in Holland to spell out ‘See you next year” utilising the stems of the tulips. Below? A giant red heart ❤️

The project stretches for 45 metres, and took twenty-five hours of manpower. Owner Rik said that the project was “spontaneous” and not just for the tourists, but also for the locals, the workers, and Keukenhof.

On Facebook, Dutch Daffodils described their reason to complete the design:

“Due to COVID-19 travel plans have changed. Many of you were planning to travel to The Netherlands to see the flower fields in bloom. Unfortunately, this isn’t possible this year. And many of you won’t see the flower field in full bloom.”

“This week the Dutch Daffodils family and the Tulips in Holland family teamed up to create something for all people who suppose to travel to the Netherlands. You may miss the Netherlands, but we miss you too!”

Us? We love the message! We hope that we’ll be able to get to see the fields next year.

Feature Image: Dutch Daffodils/TulipsInHolland.com