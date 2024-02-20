CultureHolidays

What’s happening on King’s Day in the Netherlands 2024?

Time to get your party hats 🎉

Never celebrated King’s Day before? Well, this is what you can expect to see in 2024. 

Got your orange clothing, lukewarm beer and Dutch patriotism at the ready? Great! Let’s answer some important questions about what’s happening on King’s Day in the Netherlands in 2024. 

1. Where will the Dutch royal family visit for King’s Day this year?

Much like in previous years, the Dutch Royal family will visit one city and spend King’s Day with the residents of that city. 

This year, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, their daughters, and some of the extended family will travel to Emmen for the day. 👑

King-Willem-Alexander-laughing-with-Queen-Maxima-2019-during-kings-day-in-the-netherlands
King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, enjoying a visit to Enkhuizen. Image: Depositphotos

The celebrations will kick off with some speeches and live music performances. The Royal family will then get a chance to mingle with some residents and maybe do those baby-kissing rituals. 👶🏼

2. What’s happening in Amsterdam this King’s Day?

You probably expected it: King’s Day in Amsterdam is basically going to be one massive 24-hour long, booze-filled, chaos extravaganza. 

The King’s Day festivities technically start on April 26 (known as King’s Night), when people celebrate at parties and clubs around the city. The next day, the entire city hosts free parties and festival events for any and all to join. 

picture-of-crowd-celebrating-kings-day-in-the-netherlands-in-Amsterdam
It’s hard to miss the parties when everyone is dressed head to toe in orange, and the streets are packed like sardines. Image: Depositphotos

Most of Amsterdam’s city centre will be blocked off, with limited public transport and car travel allowed within the city. 

If getting black-out drunk isn’t your cup of tea, you can also check out the flea markets around the city to quench your thrifting desires or simply walk around and enjoy the live music. 

3. Are there any other Dutch cities hosting big celebrations?

Of course! Not everything is about Amsterdam. All Dutch cities, towns, and villages have their own way of celebrating King’s Day; they’re just not as notorious as Amsterdam’s celebrations. 

King’s Day celebrations in Rotterdam

We’ll be honest — Rotterdam doesn’t usually have the biggest celebration, despite being a pretty big city. 

You can check out some flea markets, live music, and the occasional party around the city centre.

Overall, Rotterdam’s festivities are a little more on the personal side — meaning you can’t just rock up at anyone’s door looking for a free party. 

King’s Day celebrations in Leiden

Leiden offers another relatively toned-down celebration compared to Amsterdam (but let’s be honest, everything seems toned down compared to Amsterdam). 

There are some city-wide events like the children’s flea markets and antique markets, festivals, and games for children around the parks and squares. 

Sounds like the perfect opportunity to sit at a terrasje and enjoy the weather and good vibes around the city. 🥂

King’s Day celebrations in The Hague

The Hague takes King’s Day very seriously. The city begins the holiday on King’s Night with open-air festivals and parties.

The next day, there will be even more parties and flea markets all over the city centre. 🎈

If you’re looking to go to The Hague but feeling a bit too lazy to walk, no problem. The Hague also sets up a huge kermis (fair) in Malieveld, right outside Central Station, with plenty of fairground rides, games, and attractions to enjoy. 🎠

There are plenty of fun things to do during King’s Day in the Netherlands, even if you aren’t much of a partygoer. Just grab yourself a bottle of beer or a glass of wine, gather the essential Dutch phrases, and cover yourself in orange. Enjoy schatjes

Do you have any plans for King’s Day 2024? Share them in the comments!

Feature Image: Shoulderbeach/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

