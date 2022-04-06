8 things you should know about King’s Day in the Netherlands

It’s that time of the year again. One of the holidays the Netherlands is best known for. We celebrate our dying monarchy by congratulating our king and drinking ’till we drop.
After two years of cancelled King’s Day festivities (no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic), you can bet we’re going back to wearing orange and drinking Dutch beer. To warm up to the Dutch partying ways, we share with you eight things you should know before King’s Day.
1. King’s Day celebrates the ruling Dutch monarch
If you’ve just moved to the Netherlands, it’s good to know that this is a national holiday. This might be a strange concept to expats and internationals, but it means you most likely get the day off to sit in the sun, drink and be merry.
Thanks for being born, King Willem-Alexander! 👑 As suggested by the oh-so-subtle name, King’s Day is King Willem-Alexander’s birthday. It’s a bit of an adjustment for everyone since for decades it used to be called Queen’s Day.
Before that, we used to celebrate the birthday of our queen mother, Beatrix. But now she has retired, we’ve switched things up and now put the onus on King’s Day. Why? Because in-laws are always ignored and should be happy just to be there. Right, post-mortem Prince Claus? (R.I.P)
Our Willem Alexander is the proper heir to the throne because of, well, genetics. So Maxima’s queen title is just there for the fun of it. She is as much a queen as Rupaul is. Yas queen, slay 💅.
Nonetheless, King’s Day is upon us. But for decades it has been celebrated as Queen’s Day, even though it isn’t Maxima’s birthday. Maxima’s birthday is actually on January 31.
After Queen Juliana’s rule, ending in 1980, whose birthday was on April 30, Queen Beatrix decided to keep celebrations around that time of year.
Before Juliana’s rule, Queen’s Day was held on Queen Wilhelmina’s birthday on August 31, the holiday originating in her younger years when she was still a Princess.
The day was given the apt title: Princess’ Day. Looking at a photo of her from back in the day it becomes clear why — who doesn’t want to throw that sexy little minx a party? 💃
2. You can celebrate King’s Day everywhere in the Netherlands
So you have something orange, you’ve been saving up your beer, and you’re ready to go all out on King’s Day.
But wait – where do you go? We know there will be something happening everywhere in the country, but what events should be on your radar? Don’t worry, there are plenty of places you can check out!
The Randstad cities have the biggest celebrations, Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, and Utrecht — but you’ll find that every city, town, and village has its own way of celebrating.
Celebrating King’s Day in Amsterdam
Amsterdam is by far the most popular city to celebrate King’s Day — and it’s no surprise. Over a million visitors come to the city for haggling and drinking beer. No public transport, cars, or taxis are allowed in the city so a bike or a boat are your best friends. 🚤
You can find plenty of street performances and music around the Jordaan and Amsterdam Zuid. If you’re into the party scene, Leidseplein, Rembrandtplein, and the Jordaan are a must-see. 🍾
Celebrating King’s Day in The Hague
Although smaller and less chaotic than Amsterdam, The Hague throws a lively celebration for King’s Day. They celebrate Koningsnacht which is the night before King’s Day with lots of drinking and music, especially with the free, open-air festival they host in the city centre. 🎊
You can also check out markets and parties around Statenkwartier and Noordeinde. The Hague also sets up a huge kermis (fair) in Malieveld with plenty of fun rides, attractions, and games to play. 🎠
Celebrating King’s Day in Rotterdam
Rotterdam is a little more subtle than the other cities. You can relax on a terrace far away from all the noise and chaos (or nearby if that’s you’re thing too) and you can also check out plenty of markets and parties along Coolsingel, the Binnerotte, and Stadhuisplein.
Celebrating King’s Day in Utrecht
Utrecht is best known for its massive flea market which runs for 24 hours beginning on the evening of April 26. 🛍
You can catch kids markets (flea markets for children to sell their things) around Park Lepelenburg and Nijntje Pleintje, and even more partying around Domplein, Lucasbolwerk, Mariaplaats, Neude, and Jankerkshof.
3. The Dutch Royal family visit one lucky city each year
Yes, since Beatrix started the tradition, the royals go out on the town and celebrate with “the people”. So you too can catch a glimpse of the King and Queen. 🤴🏼👸🏼
Every year the royals go to a different region in the country to show how connected they are to the common man. They usually play silly games, enjoying old Dutch traditions involving clogs and swamp monster re-enactments (oh, how I’d wish that were true).
They small talk with the locals and do the rounds of kissing babies (in non-pandemic times, of course). 💋
So want to catch a glimpse of the royals this year? The royal family will visit the city of Maastricht for King’s Day 2022 in the Netherlands.
The whole city will be celebrating the event, with live music and bands around the city, speeches, and plenty of street parties, house parties, and clubs. If you’re not really feeling the loud parties, you can still enjoy a cup of tea or coffee on a terrace.
4. Dutchies have plenty of fun traditions
It isn’t King’s Day in the Netherlands without a special set of traditions. Dutchies will sell old belongings, music, and entertainment for a little extra cash! 💶
It’s such a popular thing to do, in fact, young children even take part in it too — many kids like to set up fun party games for people to play for a small fee. Spijkerpoepen, koekhappen, and tombola might sound like non-sense but they’re very near and dear to the heart.
Nail poops?
Spijkerpoepen directly translates to nail poop, which should already point you to how wacky this game is. Basically, you tie a long piece of string around your waist, and dangling at the bottom of the string is a nail. Your goal is to try and get the nail inside the tiny opening of a beer bottle, or similar.
Seems easy enough, right? 😅
Snack central
If you’re a little more into Dutch snacks, koekhappen is for you. Koekhappen translates into the very cute-sounding “biscuit bites” and it means exactly what you think it does with a little twist.
Someone hangs several pieces of Dutch cookies to a string. Players have to try and bite a piece of the cookie as quickly as possible with hands tied behind their back (and sometimes even blindfolded). The first person to pull the piece of cookie from the string wins the game!
Quite the wholesome and family-friendly game, if you ask us!
Dutchies’ version of bingo
And finally, you’ll probably find a lot of Dutchies playing a game of tombola. A combination of a gift raffle and bingo, it’s a fun game to play to win presents. Especially if you just want to sit down and relax during King’s Day. 😌
5. Flea markets dominate King’s Day
King’s Day is also known for the flea markets that descend themselves on most cities. The ban on free trade is lifted for this holiday. Days, and sometimes weeks, in advance people mark their territory with crayons and tags.
Curbs, sidewalks, bridges, every patch and centimetre become a potential reason for dispute and conflict. I wouldn’t be surprised if some people mark their territory like a dog (the streets certainly smell like it 🤧 ).
Want to get rid of some of your old junk? Put it on display and you might sell some of it (obviously depending on how crappy your stuff is). Half of the Netherlands has fond childhood memories (and trauma) of saving up for that special toy by selling their old stuff during Kongingsdag.
This is also the day you can actually make some spare change by selling any unwanted booze, drinks, food, refreshments or just providing plain silly entertainment. It doesn’t really matter how, but you can make money. Drunks are easy targets.
Speaking of alcohol…
6. Drinking beer and passing out is one of the biggest attractions of King’s Day
The Netherlands loves it’s booze. After decades of smart marketing by Heineken, a product of national pride, we’re all hooked on the foamy sweet nectar of the gods on King’s Day.
And oh, how we love it.
No beer glass is left full, no mind is left clear. If there’s ever a day to enjoy a drink, it’s this one.
It’s not just the day itself, the night before is half the fun. It’s usually as busy as King’s Day minus the kids and families. That means even more opportunities to spill your beer, pee your pants and slur your words. (Don’t we love drunk people?).
7. Everything will be orange
For your safety and sanity, please, for the love of God, wear Orange! Yes, the colour of Dutch pride is used for any occasion. Whether it’s the World Cup, the Olympics, or national holidays like Koningsdag.
Wear orange and you confirm your place as a Dutchie. Whether you were born in the Netherlands, or not, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is united in a sea of orange. 🧡
Especially when you combine it by shouting some classic phrases at complete strangers like “Leve de Koning“. Even shouting nonsense will create a ripple of shouting, laughter, and high fives.
On King’s Day in 2021, we can finally reclaim the colour orange as the colour of national pride. (Although it may induce flashbacks for the past four years 🍊).
Plenty of brands use the Dutch love of the colour orange to their advantage. To show their patriotic (highly corporate) streek: orange shaving razors, headphones, grills, barbies, and lube can all be purchased in the name of national pride.
Brands tap into our Dutch sense of belonging to then exploit it to the full. And so the cycle continues.
8. Drink a herstelbiertje to survive the festivities
Unfortunately, you still have to go to work the next day. Not to worry, just have a herstelbiertje (recovery beer)! The English call it “hair of the dog” and according to the Dutch, it’s the best way to get over your hangover in the morning.
Just keep drinking so you can never be hungover, simple! And who in their right mind would argue with that? So just ignore the desperate cries of your liver, and go for that good old Dutch beer! The real breakfast of champions.
Well, that completes the King’s Day 2021 survival kit. Now, have a blast and let’s nostalgically commemorate a time when the monarchy still mattered within our tiny imaged community!
What do you like best about Kingsday? Let us know in the comments.
This article was originally published in March 2020, and was fully updated in April 2022 for your reading pleasure.
