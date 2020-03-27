A group of entrepreneurs have started an initiative to push King’s Day celebrations to August 31, according to AT5. King’s Day has been cancelled due to restrictive measures in place to prevent the novel coronavirus.

A Facebook group was set up by the page ‘Red Koningsdag’ to recruit people to help instigate change. King’s Day originally took place on August 31, marking the birthday of Queen Wilhelmina, who reigned 1890-1948.

Something to look forward to

The organisers of the event write, “In these difficult times, let’s have something we can look forward to. Let’s not cancel everything, but simply move it forward . . . Think of it as a victory over the virus and the beginning of another great time for us as a country.”

The plan is to go to the municipality of Amsterdam, showing the amount of support and trying to convince them to move the celebrations to August 31 instead of cancelling them completely.

Restrictions due to coronavirus

In the Netherlands, the government has urged to remain indoors as much as possible. After an alert was sent out to all residing in the Netherlands and that was apparently ignored by many, the government has decided to tighten its grip on regulations.

These restrictions include the cancellation of all big events till June 1, and a rule banning people from walking in groups of more than three people.

In light of measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus, it’s good to have something to possibly look forward to after all this is over.

Feature Image: Jannes Glas./Flickr