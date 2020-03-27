Intensive care (IC) units around the country are now dealing with 761 coronavirus patients, according to the latest figures from the Dutch Association for Intensive Care (NVIC).

That means only a low number of IC beds are now available. The NVIC says that the number of people ending up in IC is “going too fast,” with 117 people joining yesterday.

There are normally 1150 beds in the Netherlands. With 761 taken up by coronavirus patients, and an unreported number in use by other patients, hospitals are reaching full capacity.

Some relief on the way

However, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced yesterday that the Netherlands is working on expanding the number of beds to around 1600. This could happen as early as next week. Around two-thirds of these beds will be used to cope with the increasing number of seriously ill corona patients.

