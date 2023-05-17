Amsterdam has a café FOR DOGS (and we are obsessed!)

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Corgi-sits-at-table-with-coffee-cup
Image: Depositphotos https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/cute-corgi-dog-walk-autumn-coffee-shop-veranda-drinking-coffee-dog-friendly-cafe_41024184.htm#query=dog%20cafe&position=12&from_view=search&track=ais

You’ve heard of a cat café, but now it’s the dogs’ turn. This dog café is complete with a dog ball pit, a cupboard full of dog toys, puppuccinos, dognuts, puppy yoga, and painting classes. 

Woof & Me is located in De Pijp, just one street over from Sarphatipark. If your dog gets hungry after a long workout of chasing his favourite toy, he can meet his friends at the café with a snack to recharge (and be admired).

Every dog (and human) is welcome!

Big or small, long or short, fluffy or hairless. According to indebuurt, Woof & Me has food for dogs and for humans, so the Dam’s best friends can join their humble servants for a coffee and a snack. The dog treats are made with all-natural ingredients safe for them to enjoy. 

READ MORE | The guide to relocating your pet to the Netherlands in 2023

Whether it’s to enjoy a sunny weekend, to escape the (inevitable) Amsterdam rain while still letting your dog socialise, or to celebrate your best buddy’s birthday, Woof & Me is a safe haven for all.

Not only is it a place for your dog to make new friends (maybe even go on a dog date Lady and the Tramp style), but for you to meet other fellow dog obsessives.

If you’re a new dog parent and are looking for more friends to join your pack, this is the place to go.

READ MORE | 12 best places to study or work in Amsterdam

Dogless? Geen probleem! If you don’t have a dog but crave the company of some furry friends, you are welcome to hop by. Maybe you just want to get work done while spending some time with dogs? Good idea! Woof & Me is open to all dog lovers.

Special events for you and your buddies

The café is not just for enjoying treats and celebrating birthdays. Woof & Me also frequently hosts events such as Puppy Yoga — yes, PUPPY yoga — and Woof & Paint, where you paint a picture of your dog while enjoying a glass of wine. 

These are perfect for when you want to do yoga or take a painting lesson but you can’t leave your dog at home. And it’s also a new way to spend time with your best friend. It’s truly a guaranteed serotonin booster!

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2023 [UPDATED]

We don’t know about you, but our ears are certainly perked. You can check out their Instagram, TikTok and website for more details. 🐕

Have you and your dog enjoyed Woof & Me? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Princess Ariane to attend luxury resort –oops, we mean high school in Italy
Pollen, allergies, and hay fever in the Netherlands: how to survive it
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

