Fancy a hamburger? Dutch municipalities don’t think so

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
People-buying-fast-food-in-McDonald's-restaurant
Image: radub85 /Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/21119979/stock-photo-buying-burgers.html

The municipalities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, The Hague, and Ede have proposed a new strategy in the fight against obesity: they want a legal avenue to ban suppliers of unhealthy food.

In order to promote a healthier living environment, the four large municipalities (plus Ede?) want more options to prevent the supply of unhealthy food, RTL Nieuws reports.

Earlier this year, city council members from these municipalities wrote to the State Secretary asking for more resources to curb the supply of unhealthy food. How exactly do they want to do this though? Well, they want to see an amendment to the Environment Act or the Commodities Act.  

More fast food than ever before?

The number of fast-food outlets (think the usual culprits McDonald’s, KFC, and Burger King) has increased in recent years. There are now 470 such locations in this little corner of the world. 🍔

In true Dutch fashion, there are also way more snack bars popping up on street corners. So if you fancy walking across the road to grab some warm bitterballen on a cold winter’s night, that’s no problem at all — there are on average 7.2 snack bars per kilometre in the Netherlands. 😱

READ MORE: Snackbars in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Can the government really regulate this?

No one forces you to have a hamburger though, so what can the government do about this?

Anniek de Ruijter, associate professor at the UvA, tells RTL Nieuws that “because we see food as an individual choice, it is not possible for municipalities and governments to intervene via the Environment Act.”

The municipalities have other ideas though and are trying to broaden the interpretation of the Environment Act so that the food environment comes to be considered as part of a healthy and safe physical environment. Goodbye McDonald’s, hello fruity snacks. 🙅‍♀️ 🍊

What are your thoughts on this debate? Does the government have a duty to look after us, or is this infringing on our freedom of choice? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: radub85/Depositphotos

Previous articleConcealed Cupid uncovered in iconic Vermeer masterpiece
Next articleDutch police force experiencing severe budget cuts
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

1 COMMENT

  1. Even Chairman Mao and Che Guevara (proportionately the two greatest mass killers in history) weren’t this draconian! I don’t eat meat. Clearly I’m not in the majority. But if people want to eat meat or even if they want to drink glasses of pig grease, it is their choice to make not mine and certainly not that of Dutch governments.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Third jab on the horizon? GGDs ready for a possible third vaccination shot

Dutch GGDs are locked and loaded to administer a possible third shot of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as the...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Did you know Dutch cuisine includes mustard…in soup?

Stefanie Stetson -
You may have enjoyed mustard on a hotdog in the US or with a pretzel in Germany. In Belgium and the Netherlands, it's typically...

Third jab on the horizon? GGDs ready for a possible third vaccination shot

Farah Al Mazouni -
Dutch GGDs are locked and loaded to administer a possible third shot of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as the government gives the green...

Dutch police force experiencing severe budget cuts

Nicole Ogden -
The police in the Netherlands are going through a tough time due to a budget deficit of 157 million euros. But that’s not all:...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X