DENK’s party leader tested positive for coronavirus — and still went to a parliamentary debate

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
picture-of-Dutch-party-leader-Farid-Azarkan
Image: MRE24/WikimediaCommons/CC3.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FaridAzarkan2017.jpg https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en

Farid Azarkan, leader of the Dutch DENK party, was caught not denken (thinking) straight as he attended multiple events after testing positive for coronavirus.

Back in March, during the Netherlands’ third wave of coronavirus, Azarkan completely ignored the rules at the time, which mandated anyone who tests positive to stay in home isolation for at least five days, reports the NOS.

Showing up for a session at the House of Representatives and even taking part in a debate with the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Azarkan was attending political events within three days of his positive test. THREE DAYS.

Red-handed

How did all of this unfold, you ask? In a WhatsApp group leak. Politicians, they’re just like us.

The texts reveal that after his initial positive test on March 29, the party leader sent a WhatsApp text to other members of DENK that said: “I feel good. Tested yesterday and positive.”

Ironically, however, and within the same text chain, Azarkan said on March 25 that the cabinet had an “irresponsible” approach towards the coronavirus rules. Pfft.

Now that the story came to light, Azarkan took to Twitter to fight back and explain that he tested negative twice after his initial positive test and, therefore, decided to break his home isolation. Not that he notified anyone with his negative tests at the time though. 👀

Rule-breakers

DENK’s leader isn’t the only political figure with a problematic coronavirus history. He at least went to get tested though, which is a tad better than Thierry Baudet of the Forum for Democracy (FvD) who also made a news cameo after having COVID-19 symptoms but failing to test altogether.

An honourable mention goes to the former Dutch Minister of Justice Ferdinand Grapperhaus who had to apologise in the past as the 1.5-meter rule was practically non-existent at his wedding, as well as the former Dutch Minister of Defence Ank Bijleveld who attended an in-person church service for Christmas last year just when the government asked everyone to join virtually. 🤷

Do you think the Dutch cabinet should enforce harsher rules on representatives who break coronavirus regulations? Let us know in the comments!

Image: MRE24/WikimediaCommons/CC3.0

Previous articleDutch Quirk #50: Eat dinner ridiculously early
Next articleThe good, the bad and the ugly: what we know about the Rutte IV cabinet
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Press conference: we’re in lockdown until 2022 but the booster shots are coming

With only ten days to go until we should all be stuffing ourselves full of sugar and alcohol under the...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Press conference: we’re in lockdown until 2022 but the booster shots are coming

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
With only ten days to go until we should all be stuffing ourselves full of sugar and alcohol under the haze of Christmas tree...

Weekly update: Dutch lockdown measures are paying off as infections drop

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from December 7 to December 14. The number of infections has decreased compared to the previous week. Over the past...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X