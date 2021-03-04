All flights from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and numerous Central and South American countries to the Netherlands will continue to be banned until Thursday, April 1.

The outgoing Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, announced the extension of the measure in a letter to the Parliament, the NOS reports.

The ban was originally supposed to be lifted today. However, it comes as no surprise that the government decided to extend the measure. The reason to keep it in force is to help prevent the further spread of more contagious coronavirus strains in the Netherlands.

The flight ban against travelers from the UK was issued on December 20, 2020. All flights from South Africa were suspended one day later. These bans do not apply to medical travel and cargo.

Since January 23, flights from the following countries are also not allowed to the Netherlands, as well as the Caribbean Netherlands:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

French Guiana

Guyana

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

Cape Verde opens

On the other hand, the ban on flights from Cape Verde has been lifted. According to Van Nieuwenhuizen, there are no longer signs of the more contagious coronavirus strains in the country.

However, the government still urges residents of the Netherlands to not travel abroad unless absolutely necessary. This means that a nice vacation in Cape Verde will have to wait.

What do you think? How will this development affect you? Let us know in the comments below!

Ad

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels