Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here’s up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.

The Netherlands reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on February 27, 2020. Since then, the numbers have rapidly increased.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands: 503

Last updated: 2:00pm March 11, 2020.

The numbers are expected to continue to climb over the coming weeks. It’s best to avoid large crowds and huge social events, or places like libraries, cinemas or parties.

How many people have died of coronavirus in the Netherlands?

There have been a total of four deaths reported in the Netherlands so far from coronavirus. All deaths are confirmed to have elderly people:

2 x 86 year olds

1 x 83 year old

1 x unknown

Where Dutch cities have the most cases of coronavirus?

The majority of the Dutch cases in the Netherlands are in the province of Noord-Brabant and Utrecht.

The first Dutch case of coronavirus was in Tilburg, followed by a case in Diemen and in Delft.

Has coronavirus reached Amsterdam?

If you’re planning a visit to the tourism capital of the Netherlands, don’t stress too much yet. Some cases have been detected in Amsterdam and some of the surrounding towns. However, no travel ban or quarantine has been implemented within the city — yet.

Whether or not the measures taken by the Netherlands will help in preventing the spread of the virus, only time will tell.

One thing is certain, however: the Netherlands has taken a very relaxed approach to the virus, allowing people to travel to infected areas and back to the Netherlands, and not forbidding public transport or public meetings.

Some have even accused the Dutch government of focusing more on preventing panic rather than preventing the spread of the virus. But, the Dutch government has undertaken some measures to combat coronavirus infections and has a preparation plan in place.

The Netherlands has a pandemic protocol to implement in case the virus starts spreading uncontrollably. By the looks of it, we might not be that far off from that point, given the government’s inaction thus far.

As per the pandemic protocol, special quarantine areas must be developed to take care of sick patients, there will be regulation in regards to how patients are treated, criteria for hospital admissions, and when the vaccine is developed, there will be rules on who gets it first.

Hospitals will also develop special quarantine sections for the care of patients. If things take a turn for the worse, expect to see schools and large events being cancelled.

What can I do to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands?

It’s not just up to the government: we all need to do our share to slow the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. Here are some tips for how you can help out:

Avoid crowded areas,

keep a safe distance from other people and when outside,

avoid touching your face, especially the T-area where your nose and eyes are.

If coughing or sneezing, do so in your elbows.

Avoid handshakes and kissing people three times on the cheeks.

As of now, virologists suggest that you should not be too concerned about taking public transport. Of course, they also said this back last week, when there weren’t so many cases.

If you really need to go somewhere, then take public transport. Just make sure you stay at a safe distance from other people, that you do not touch your face after touching objects outside (such as handles in the tram), and that you wash your hands with soap as soon as you get back home.

And of course, if you’re sick just stay at home.

What should I do if I think I have coronavirus?

Remember: cold or flu symptoms do not mean coronavirus. However, it’s always best to take precautions.

Firstly, do not go to your doctor’s office. Instead, call the office and speak with a doctor or nurse. They’re trained to detect the symptoms of coronavirus and will make a decision as to whether you need further testing. There’s no need to panic, but you do need to be proactive.

In the meantime, avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary. If you have to go outside wear a face mask so you don’t risk infecting other people. If you can have groceries and other essentials delivered or dropped off by friends or family do this.

I’m stressed about coronavirus in the Netherlands, help!

While the coronavirus is something to be taken seriously, there is also no need to overreact, panic excessively or compulsively buy toilet paper.

Odds are that even if you do get the coronavirus, you will not die, nor will you have a severe form of it. So unless you are very old, have a bad immune system or already have dangerous pre-existing conditions, you will probably not have a terrible case.

In fact, statistically, the majority of people don’t need hospitalisation and fully recover. But, we’ve all experienced bad cases of the anxieties before, so we prepared a nice little coronavirus anti-anxiety fact list to ease your nerves.

It’s unfortunate that at times our society is tested we break apart instead of pulling together. A sad side-effect of the coronavirus is the emergence of racism towards Chinese people in the Netherlands.

About two weeks ago, there’s been a case of a woman being attacked in her dormitory by some Dutch people singing the racist coronavirus song. Other people have also been harassed for their Chinese identity.

We strongly reject any kind of racism of any form. If you notice anyone harassing Chinese people report the case to the police.

Where can I find more information about COVID-19 from the officials?

The official source for information on coronavirus in the Netherlands is RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment). The most up to date information can be found on the RIVM website. This article is also constantly updated with the most current information.

