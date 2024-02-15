Flight returns to Schiphol after maggots fall from overhead compartment onto passengers

Absolutely not. ✋🤢

Image: Depositphotos

We’ve all got our flight from hell stories, but this one has to take the cake. Passengers on a flight from Amsterdam to Detroit were left disgusted after maggots started falling from the overhead compartment.

And where did these maggots come from? A carry-on bag containing rotten fish. 🙃

Falling on a woman

The drama onboard began while the Delta Air Line plane was taking off. Speaking with RTL Nieuws, passenger Philip Schotte tells all:

“During takeoff, I noticed that the woman was doing something… At one point, I saw her wiping maggots off her seat with a piece of paper. She told me that the maggots were falling from the overhead compartment above us. She was quite shocked by it.”

A rotten surprise

Once the airline crew opened the baggage compartment above the woman, even more maggots fell on top of her — someone was having a bad day.

They then discovered a bag containing a sufficiently stinky rotting fish. “Everyone who was sitting near the bag pinched his or her nose,” Schotte tells RTL Nieuws.

The owner of the bag was identified and explained that the bag contained fish.

Return to Schiphol

The bag was initially wrapped in plastic and taken to the back of the plane. However, the pilot eventually made the decision to turn the plane around and return to Schiphol.

Schotte doesn’t know what became of the man who decided to board a plane with a rotting fish.

He was just amazed that no one had noticed the stinking luggage until the plane was taking off.

6 ways to learn Dutch fast and easy: our best tips to learn ‘Nederlands’ in life
