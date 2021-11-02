Health Council advises booster shots for those over 60 and in care institutions

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Image: Goodluz/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/64674439/stock-photo-doctor-doing-vaccine-injection.html

The Dutch Health Council is advising that people over 60 or living in care institutions in the Netherlands be given a third vaccination. 💉

According to the NOS, the Health Council believes that while the vaccines are effective, their effectiveness may be slightly decreasing in older people.

They are advising that people in these groups receive booster shots before the number of serious infections increases due to the lowered effectiveness of the vaccines.

Booster can be given after six months

A booster can be given six months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca and after the first and only dose of Janssen.

Those who first received AstraZeneca or Janssen will get a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

Weekly update: get your masks on and buckle up for tonight's presser

The current cabinet will have to make a decision on whether the Health Council’s advice should be followed or not.

Booster may not help during the current wave of infections

The Health Council doesn’t think that giving the entire population a booster will help the current spike in infections or reduce pressure on the ICU — at least not without any further measures. This is mainly because the rise in infections is mainly affecting unvaccinated people.

Better booster on the way?

The Health Council also believes it’s good for most of the population to wait for Pfizer and Moderna to come out with boosters that tackle the more recent coronavirus variants.

However, it’s unknown when those boosters will be ready.

Those with a weakened immune system have already received an extra shot in the Netherlands. But if vaccine effectiveness reduces in this group, then another booster may be needed.

More information regarding the coronavirus may come after tonight’s press conference.

What do you think of booster shots in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

