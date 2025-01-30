Best banking apps for internationals in the Netherlands

Between traditional banking apps and apps for saving and investing, the Netherlands has plenty of international-friendly financial tools.

In this article, we’ve tested the best and prioritised apps that are accessible to English speakers, feature-rich, and easy to use. 🤳

From mobile banking to saving and investing, these are our top picks for banking apps in the Netherlands!

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Best mobile banking apps in the Netherlands

Combining ease of usage, handy money management features, and flexible BSN requirements, these banking apps are perfect for internationals in the Netherlands. 💪

From one of the biggest and most popular banks in the Netherlands, the ING app is the ideal all-in-one banking tool. Whether you’d like to schedule payments, arrange insurance, or track your investments, it’s only a swipe (or intuitive widget! 😉) away. Sign up for ING

With its user-friendly design and host of useful features (looking at you, 2% cashback!), the bunq app is a perfect money-management platform for those new to the Netherlands. Even better, you can open and use your Dutch bank account for up to 90 days before getting your BSN! Sign up for bunq

Thanks to its speedy and competitively-priced global money transfers in over 29 currencies, the Revolut banking app is a major asset for internationals in the Netherlands. Plus, you can forget about fiddly currency exchanges, as the app lets you hold a balance in multiple currencies. Sign up for Revolut

Unlike most banks in the Netherlands, N26 will never require you to submit a BSN while you’re registering for a Dutch bank account. The one downside? You’ll receive a German IBAN, not a Dutch one. The app is also ideal for joint account holders, with handy overviews of shared expenses and powerful money management features. Sign up for N26

When it comes to business bank accounts for freelancers in the Netherlands, Finom is an absolute must-have. Chock-full of powerful tools like automated invoicing features, expense management, and accounting software integrations, Finom is like having a mini accountant in your pocket. Sign up for Finom

Best banking apps for saving in the Netherlands

With high interest rates, in-depth money-tracking capabilities, and cashback offers, these banking apps are a major asset to your wallet! 💰

Unlike many traditional banks, the Trade Republic app offers some of the highest interest rates in the Netherlands. And the absolute cherry on top? With no monthly subscription fees, your biggest expense will be the €1 transaction fee when you buy or sell stock. Sign up for Trade Republic

Woolsocks is a cashback app that runs in the background, helping you save money with every purchase. Plus, thanks to the app’s in-depth finance tracking, achieving long-term savings goals is as easy as apple pie! Sign up for Woolsocks

Giving you access to the highest interest rates at banks across the EU, the Raisin app is a true savings heavyweight! In addition to Raisin’s competitive rates, the app’s low minimum deposit requirements and no fees keep this platform super accessible. Sign up for Raisin

Best banking apps for investing in the Netherlands

If you’re dead keen on building a nest egg for yourself, these handy investment apps offer a great balance of affordability and money-making features. 💸

Disclaimer: It goes without saying that investing involves risk of loss.

When it comes to investment apps, DEGIRO’s award-winning platform, reliability, and ease of usage set it apart from the competition. However, let op: you can’t invest in Forex or cryptocurrency, though you do have access to a wide selection of ETFs. Sign up for DEGIRO

With both free and low-cost (€2.99) options available, Scalable is the most inexpensive investment app on the market. From one account, you have access to a wide range of individual stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and more! Sign up for Scalable

In contrast to other investment apps, Peaks has no minimum investment — you’re free to invest as much (or as little!) as you like. Even better? With four ready-made portfolio options to choose from, the app is ideal for newbies to the art of investing. Sign up for Peaks

No matter your desire, the Netherlands has a banking app that will suit your needs — and wallet.

