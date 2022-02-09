BREAKING: most Dutch coronavirus measures to be lifted by the end of February

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Dutch cabinet wants to extend opening hours for catering establishments — and lift most of the other current coronavirus measures.

Under the current restrictions, restaurants, cafés, and pubs must close at 10 PM. But as the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals goes down, the cabinet wants to allow establishments to close at a later time, reports the NOS.

The new closing time hasn’t been confirmed yet, but 11 PM, midnight, and 1 AM are all on the table. In addition, the plan is to relax the mandatory 1.5-metre distancing as well as the rule that customers must be seated.

Next to relaxations for horeca, the work-from-home advice will most likely be lifted and we’ll be allowed to receive more than four visitors at home again. Sounds like it will soon be time to plan a small dinner party again! 🍴🤗

No more coronavirus pass

After months of heated debates about the mandatory use of coronavirus pass, the government is considering abolishing this system altogether at the end of February.

From February 25, a negative coronavirus test would only be required to attend festivals and other large-scale events.

Next Tuesday, new Health Minister, Erns Kuipers, will take to the podium — this time by himself — to officially announce the relaxations.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

