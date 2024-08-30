Enjoy free breakfast and huge discounts at IKEA tomorrow… if you turn up in your pyjamas

Honestly, sounds like the dream. 😴

photo-of-person-sitting-at-table-in-ikea-wearing-pyjamas-and-face-mask
Image: IKEA/Press Release

Pretending you live in the tidy IKEA showroom bedroom will never feel more natural (or shame-free). Wear your favourite slippers tomorrow and head to your nearest Dutch store to test out your new bed, then buy it at a great price.

The pyjama party kicks off the Swedish furniture giant’s global campaign to promote the importance of sleep, complete with discounts and fun activities.

Is this some sort of prank?

If you’re imagining the nightmare of turning up to the party in full fancy dress when it turns out nobody else has: don’t worry, us too.

But this is the real deal, as even IKEA employees will be dressed for bed.

READ MORE | Believe it or not, the Dutch are the best sleepers IN THE WORLD

So grab your best PJs and earn your free breakfast voucher (until 16:00), as well as special offers on sleep-related products.

Sweet dreams and discounts

Tomorrow’s activities aim to show how IKEA can help improve your sleep quality, with experts in all the stores telling you how to arrange your bedroom best.

At IKEA Barendrecht, you can hear bedtime stories being read, while at IKEA Duiven, you can participate in a sports lesson on top of the parking garage.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #84: Buy everything from IKEA and then donate it to a kringloop a year later

And though children can still enjoy the perks even if they refuse the sleepy dress code, this isn’t just further mockery for parents.

All pyjama-d (yes, we made that word up) customers will receive a discount of €20 on every €100 spent in the store; find out more about the conditions on the IKEA website.

Will you be heading to IKEA in your pyjamas tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image:IKEA
