🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Believe it or not, the Dutch are the best sleepers IN THE WORLD

FeaturedNewsHealthWeird
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-man-stretching-in-bed-after-sleeping
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/medium-shot-man-waking-up_15694857.htm#page=2&query=person%20sleeping&position=23&from_view=search&track=ais

Tossing and turning, counting sheep? The Dutch can’t relate — for them, catching between seven and nine hours of Zzzs per night is so easy they can do it in their sleep. 🥱

New data reveals that the Netherlands has the lowest amount of “short sleepers.” In fact, it’s managing to out-sleep every other country in the world, PlushCare reports.

Here are the sleepy stats

Turns out, the nightly average in the Netherlands is a generous eight hours and twelve minutes of high-quality beauty sleep. Yup, these people are out like a light. 💤

In fact, 77.05% of people in the Netherlands get the recommended amount of sleep — which is between seven and nine hours for those of you who have been (cough, cough) sleeping on this science.

On the other hand, our comparatively sleep-deprived American friends have come in at 22nd place with 70.14% — it sounds like they’re getting twenty winks instead of forty.

Finding out who gets the most shut-eye

How did PlushCare figure out who was hitting the most hay, you ask? Well, they certainly weren’t sleeping on the job.

By using data from Sleepcycle.com, the virtual health company uncovered which percentage of people in each country are considered “short sleepers” — those who only get a fleeting five hours or less.

They then compared this percentage to the percentage of those following the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #116: have a great work-life balance

They also found out the number of people who are categorised as 10-plus-hours-a-night “long sleepers” — and, well, considering Dutchies are often tall, don’t they technically sleep “long” in bed? 👉👈

Want to know if your country is one of the top 10 snoozers? Check out the rankings below. 👇

RankCountry% Getting
the recommended
amount of sleep
1Netherlands77.05%
2Denmark76.17%
3Sweden75.18%
4New Zealand74.63%
5Lithuania 74.48%
6Finland 74.45%
7United Kingdom 74.31%
8Australia 74.15%
9Estonia73.98%
10Belgium72.83%

Thanks to this data, PlushCare was also able to construct a list of popular sleep aids, combine the rankings with search data, and find out which countries have the most insomnia sufferers.

Looks like that’s one problem Dutchies aren’t losing any sleep over. 😴

Do these sleep findings come as a surprise to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
6 things to know about dating Dutch people
Next article
32 unmissable things to do in Rotterdam in 2023
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Buying

Buying a house in the Netherlands: extra costs you need to know

So you’ve decided to buy a house in the Netherlands! You know your borrowing capacity, you know where you want...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

32 unmissable things to do in Rotterdam in 2023

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
As the Dutch centre of modern architecture and big city vibes, there are lots of things to do in Rotterdam.  This vibrant city is home...

6 things to know about dating Dutch people

Ceren Spuyman - 6
Moving to another country can be challenging, and without a significant other by your side, loneliness can creep in. But before you turn to dating...

Buying a house in the Netherlands: extra costs you need to know

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
So you’ve decided to buy a house in the Netherlands! You know your borrowing capacity, you know where you want to live, and you...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.