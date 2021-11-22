Some Dutchies are intentionally infecting themselves with COVID-19

Yep, you read that right. Some Nederlanders are getting COVID-19 on purpose by attending “contamination parties” which uh…we don’t really get. 😐

According to the NOS, certain groups of people are intentionally getting themselves sick to receive a recovery certificate which will allow them entry into public venues for a year.

Meaning that some people would much rather go to the trouble of actually getting COVID-19 than getting the free vaccine. 🤦

Contamination parties

“Contamination parties” were being hosted on websites like jaikwilcorona.com, where people could meet each other to get infected with the virus.

The site was taken down by the host company (thank God) and — in a power-move by the Dutch government — if you type in the link you get re-directed to the Dutch government’s page for making a vaccination appointment.

However, this isn’t the only tactic people are resorting to. Others will simply meet up with someone they know who has the virus in order to kiss them or drink out of their glass — ew! 🤢

According to Bas van den Putte, Professor of Health Communication at the University of Amsterdam, people aren’t always going to agree with what the government wants and will look for “shortcuts.”

“A slap in the face”

“It is a slap in the face for everyone who has been committed to fighting the pandemic for more than a year and a half,” said Inspector General Marina Eckenhausen of the Health and Youth Inspectorate.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge also disapproves of the intentional infections and says that the Inspectorate is considering what actions to take against this.

“We will use every opportunity and legal means to do something about this,” said de Jonge.

What do you think of people in the Netherlands giving themselves COVID-19 on purpose? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: Pixinoo/Depositphotos