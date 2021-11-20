A violent protest against the proposed coronavirus 2G measures last night in Rotterdam resulting in police officers firing shots at protestors.

The unauthorised protest took place at the Coolsingel, with scooters, cars, and even a police vehicle being set on fire. Heavy fireworks were also set off and protestors were throwing items at the police, reports the NOS.

This protest comes in light of the government proposing that people who are unvaccinated (not including those for medical reasons) would not be allowed to obtain a valid QR code to enter public venues and spaces.

Op vrijdagavond zijn er in #Rotterdam rellen uitgebroken na een demonstratie tegen de coronamaatregelen. Vooral op de Coolsingel was het erg onrustig. Er vielen gewonden en de politie verrichte meerdere arrestaties. 🧐😷☠️



Shots fired

At least seven people are known to be injured, both on the side of the protestors and the police. A journalist was also known to have been injured by protestors.

Eight platoons of riot squads and 400 police officers were called in for the protest.

At least 20 people were arrested, with more expecting to also be put away. “Good images have been made of many suspects,” said the Mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb.

The mayor also referred to the unauthorized protest as “an orgy of violence.”

Will there be more riots?

Planned demonstrations will take place in Amsterdam and Breda today — but they’re organised and approved by the municipality. The march in Amsterdam is expected to have thousands of participants attending.

