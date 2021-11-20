“An orgy of violence” — shots fired at Rotterdam riot

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Image: Ben Koorengevel/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/ZK0FmRnwlKQ

A violent protest against the proposed coronavirus 2G measures last night in Rotterdam resulting in police officers firing shots at protestors.

The unauthorised protest took place at the Coolsingel, with scooters, cars, and even a police vehicle being set on fire. Heavy fireworks were also set off and protestors were throwing items at the police, reports the NOS.

This protest comes in light of the government proposing that people who are unvaccinated (not including those for medical reasons) would not be allowed to obtain a valid QR code to enter public venues and spaces.

Shots fired

At least seven people are known to be injured, both on the side of the protestors and the police. A journalist was also known to have been injured by protestors.

Eight platoons of riot squads and 400 police officers were called in for the protest.

At least 20 people were arrested, with more expecting to also be put away. “Good images have been made of many suspects,” said the Mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb.

The mayor also referred to the unauthorized protest as “an orgy of violence.”

Will there be more riots?

Planned demonstrations will take place in Amsterdam and Breda today — but they’re organised and approved by the municipality. The march in Amsterdam is expected to have thousands of participants attending.

What do you think of the protest in Rotterdam? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image: Ben Koorengevel/Unsplash

Previous articleA Dutch nationwide fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2021
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

A Dutch nationwide fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2021

Following in last year's footsteps, municipalities and the mayors formally request a countrywide ban on the sale and use of...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

“An orgy of violence” — shots fired at Rotterdam riot

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
A violent protest against the proposed coronavirus 2G measures last night in Rotterdam resulting in police officers firing shots at protestors. The unauthorised protest...

A Dutch nationwide fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2021

Farah Al Mazouni -
Following in last year's footsteps, municipalities and the mayors formally request a countrywide ban on the sale and use of fireworks from the Dutch...

Your guide to all the ‘lekker’ Dutch festive food and drinks you can cram in your mouth this holiday season

Kristy Atkinson -
Sinterklaas and Christmas are right around the corner, which means: it's time for the feasting on Dutch festive food to begin! You might be...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X