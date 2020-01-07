Are you an American in the Netherlands? Time to consider stashing cash under your mattress. Reports are emerging that multiple Dutch banks are blocking the accounts of dozens of American account holders.

Customers of ABN AMRO, ING, and Rabobank say that they have been blocked from accessing their funds until they provide a US taxation number to the banks, De Telegraaf reports.

The latest move from the banks is an attempt to fall in line with the American rules of providing financial information for tax purposes. But, it’s leaving stacks of American-Dutchie’s without access to their hard-earned euros.

The information comes from Reporter Radio, where Daan Durlacher of the Americans Overseas interest group said he has received multiple reports of the extreme action.

“This is blackmail with your own money,” Durlacher said in the broadcast. “It is outrageous that a bank can, and must, do this to come into contact with customers.”

Why are the banks blocking funds?

A spokesperson for ABN Amro confirmed that in an attempt to receive US tax numbers from account holders, accounts have been frozen. It is a requirement of banks to comply with the US law of providing the numbers. However, many customers don’t give the banks the information.

American citizens really get the raw end of the stick when it comes to taxation. US tax rules say that they have to pay tax to Uncle Sam regardless of where they live and work. The only way around the rule is to give up their US citizenship.

Do you think this is fair action for the banks to take? Have you been affected? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Dom J/Pexels