With Easter steadily approaching, many of us may be keen on getting our fill of delicious Easter stollen. Unfortunately, if you bought one from a Jumbo supermarket, you may need to hit the brakes on that thought! 👀

In a recent press release, Jumbo warned that some of its feeststollen (party stollen) may contain potentially carcinogenic compounds.

Yikes, which stollen?

If you’ve recently purchased a La Place Kleine Feest Stol (Small Party Stollen) with Amarena cherries, pistachio, and hazelnuts… well, you’d best be asking for a refund. 👇

The feeststollen in question! Image: Jumbo/Press release

Product: “La Place Luxe Kleine Feeststol met Amarena Kers, Pistache & Hazelnoten 400g”

EAN code: 8718452752058

Best before: March 6, 2024 and March 12, 2024

If you’ve bought this stollen at the store or online and would like your money back, you can simply pop back and hand it over — no receipt needed!

