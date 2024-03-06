This bread might give you… cancer?! Jumbo is recalling Easter stollen due to possible carcinogenic compounds

Not the 'feest' you'd want!

NewsHealth
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
Entrace-to-Jumbo-a-cheap-Dutch-supermarket
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/454833442/stock-photo-arnhem-netherlands-february-2021-facade.html

With Easter steadily approaching, many of us may be keen on getting our fill of delicious Easter stollen. Unfortunately, if you bought one from a Jumbo supermarket, you may need to hit the brakes on that thought! 👀

In a recent press release, Jumbo warned that some of its feeststollen (party stollen) may contain potentially carcinogenic compounds.

Yikes, which stollen?

If you’ve recently purchased a La Place Kleine Feest Stol (Small Party Stollen) with Amarena cherries, pistachio, and hazelnuts… well, you’d best be asking for a refund. 👇

jumbo-feeststol-recalled-due-to-possible-cancer-causing-compounds
The feeststollen in question! Image: Jumbo/Press release

Product: “La Place Luxe Kleine Feeststol met Amarena Kers, Pistache & Hazelnoten 400g”
EAN code: 8718452752058
Best before: March 6, 2024 and March 12, 2024

If you’ve bought this stollen at the store or online and would like your money back, you can simply pop back and hand it over — no receipt needed!

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
7 ways an international education gives your children a head start
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Travelling by train in the Netherlands? Expect disruptions until 2030

It’s official: Dutch train troubles will continue as forecasted, with ongoing inconveniences expected to last for YEARS to come. Oh, and...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

7 ways an international education gives your children a head start

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Deciding on a school for your children is a huge responsibility — and while the Dutch education system is known for its quality, you...

Travelling by train in the Netherlands? Expect disruptions until 2030

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
It’s official: Dutch train troubles will continue as forecasted, with ongoing inconveniences expected to last for YEARS to come. Oh, and if you’re planning any...

The Netherlands’ 2024 Eurovision song is insanely Dutch — and going viral

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
The Netherlands has officially presented its song for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 and, dare I say, we might just have a chance of...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.