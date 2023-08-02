Eating bananas out of vaginas: American pop star Lizzo accused of sexual harassment in Amsterdam

NewsEntertainment
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
7 minute read
American pop star Lizzo performing on stage in Amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/345528260/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-november-2019-amazing.html

The About Damn Time singer is being sued by three of her backup dancers for sexual misconduct and creating a hostile work environment. Among other things, the dancers claim to have been forced to eat bananas from sex workers’ vaginas in an Amsterdam sex bar.

This is meant to have happened in February of this year, when Lizzo took a trip to Amsterdam with her team. 

She and approximately 20 other people went to the infamous Bananenbar for a night, during which dancers were allegedly forced into situations they did not want to be in.

Sexual misconduct — in many ways

One dancer has come forward and accused Lizzo of forcing them to touch a naked performer, even though they were not comfortable doing so.

While on the night out, Lizzo also “began inviting other cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”, according to the lawsuit.

Why is this lawsuit coming now if this happened in February? Well, that’s because, apparently, this behaviour was not a one-time thing. The dancers claim that just a month later, Lizzo once again “deceived them into attending a nude show”.

Inappropriate remarks and a hostile work environment

Another dancer on Lizzo’s crew accused her of commenting on her weight gain. This has come as a shock to fans, who know Lizzo as being very vocal about body positivity.

The singer also allegedly accused one of the dancers of drinking on the job, fired another one for recording one of their meetings for notes, and subjected them all to an “excruciating re-audition”.

This re-audition was so intense, in fact, that one of the dancers allegedly “soil(ed) herself” onstage for fear of what would happen if she excused herself to use the restroom.

Lizzo’s dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, has also faced accusations. Dancers claim that she repeatedly made derogatory remarks about dancers who had sex before marriage and that she tried to convert these “infidel dancers”, de Telegraaf reports.

What does Lizzo say?

While Lizzo herself has yet to respond to the allegations, the staff at Bananenbar has issued a statement.

According to de Telegraaf, they have claimed that they remember the night as a “very pleasant eventing on which nothing strange happened”.

READ MORE | The complete and unadulterated guide to sex in the Netherlands 

Bananenbar also states that their bar staff is trained to respond to signs of discomfort or threats, but they noticed nothing other than a relaxed atmosphere that February evening.

Have you been keeping up with this Lizzo scandal? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
No trains for a week: this Rotterdam station suspends all services because of…pee?
Next article
‘No internationals’: A tale of exclusion in the Dutch housing market
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Here are the happiest (and saddest) places to live in the Netherlands

Which town in the Netherlands makes the happiest residents? It's the big showdown between the Dutch cities. 💪 The Dutch are...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

8 books about the Netherlands you need to read

Ailish Lalor - 6
Grey and rainy days are no exception in the Netherlands, and there's nothing better than curling up inside with a book to while them...

Here are the happiest (and saddest) places to live in the Netherlands

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Which town in the Netherlands makes the happiest residents? It's the big showdown between the Dutch cities. 💪 The Dutch are almost always at the...

The most open-minded country on earth? Nee, 50% of Dutchies think Pride is too ‘extreme’

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Ah, the Netherlands: progressive and easy-going, right? ...Right? Well, maybe wrong, for the 50% of Dutchies who don't support Amsterdam Pride celebrations. Yep. In...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.