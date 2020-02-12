Two mail bombs have exploded in the offices of businesses in Amsterdam and Kerkrade, but luckily there are no injuries, NOS reports.

Kerkrade explosion: building evacuated

The mail bomb in Kerkrade exploded in the sorting room of a mail sorting company on Wiebachstraat in a business park in the western part of the city. The premises were evacuated and the Defence Disposal Service is on its way, according to NOS. The explosion took place at about 8:30am.

Amsterdam mail bomb in ABN Amro mail sorting centre

The explosion in Amsterdam took place on the Bolstoen, in the Sloterdijk industrial estate on the west side of the city. This explosion took place at 8:00am in the ABN Amro mail sorting centre.

Mail bombs delivered to companies last month

To some of you, this might sound pretty familiar. Mail bombs were delivered to several companies last month, in Utrecht, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Maastricht, but none of them exploded. No one was arrested for sending these at the time, but it’s not clear if there is a connection between those mail bombs and these new ones.

