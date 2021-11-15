Expert spots vulnerability in Dutch national security, gets trolled with a souvenir t-shirt for his efforts

Shai Eistein, an information security expert on LinkedIn, got more (or perhaps less) than he bargained for when he notified the CERT (Dutch Cyber Security) of a potential loose end in national security.

As Eistein’s LinkedIn post explains, he noticed that one of the Netherlands’ ships was using a satellite router with a default password. After notifying CERT of this, they responded that the “vulnerability was mitigated” and then — they asked for his address.

Why? Because they wanted to send him a T-shirt.

This isn’t a joke, they literally sent him a T-shirt. 😳

And what did it say? 👇

Good one, Dutch government. Image: Shai Eistein/LinkedIn

Some people in the comments were sceptical of Shai’s image to which he responded with an image of the back of the shirt which very clearly showed the logo for the Dutch government.

An ultimate Dad-level joke. It seems the Rijksoverheid has a sense of humour after all. 😉

