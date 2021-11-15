Expert spots vulnerability in Dutch national security, gets trolled with a souvenir t-shirt for his efforts

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-T-shirt-received-by-man-who-pointed-out-vulnerability-in-Dutch-security
Image: Shai Eistein/LinkedIn

Shai Eistein, an information security expert on LinkedIn, got more (or perhaps less) than he bargained for when he notified the CERT (Dutch Cyber Security) of a potential loose end in national security.

As Eistein’s LinkedIn post explains, he noticed that one of the Netherlands’ ships was using a satellite router with a default password. After notifying CERT of this, they responded that the “vulnerability was mitigated” and then — they asked for his address.

Why? Because they wanted to send him a T-shirt.

This isn’t a joke, they literally sent him a T-shirt. 😳

And what did it say? 👇

Photo-of-T-shirt-received-by-man-who-pointed-out-vulnerability-in-Dutch-security
Good one, Dutch government. Image: Shai Eistein/LinkedIn

Some people in the comments were sceptical of Shai’s image to which he responded with an image of the back of the shirt which very clearly showed the logo for the Dutch government.

An ultimate Dad-level joke. It seems the Rijksoverheid has a sense of humour after all. 😉

Are you surprised by this response? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Shai Eistein/LinkedIn

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

  2. Well, in Germany you might get in some serious trouble with the law. At least a police raid… Ok it is much higher value, but not that kind of what I prefer. This T-Shirt is suddenly awesome. 😉

