The Netherlands is about to be blessed with one last week of summer weather

We’re in for a treat 😎

Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Don’t let this grey Monday morning fool you! The Netherlands is about to take a break from this chilly autumn and enjoy one last week of summery lekker weer (nice weather). 

A couple of weeks of steadily declining temperatures were enough to make most of us surrender to September’s tragic inevitability: the end of summer.

Well, according to RTL, we might have been too hasty. 

Peaks of 25 degrees  

Today, the Netherlands woke up to a slightly warmer morning, with temperatures averaging between 10 and 16 degrees.

According to forecasts, this will only get better, with the weather continuing to warm up across the country until Wednesday.

This is when temperatures are expected to settle into a steady few days of summer-like weather, consisting of peaks of 22 to 25 degrees. 

Nights, however, will remain chilly, with temperatures dropping to around 12 degrees. Looks like we might still need that winter duvet after all!

Sunglasses needed

In even better news, the weather is not only getting warmer but also sunnier. ☀️

The clouds currently hovering above the country will gradually be swept away by moderate to strong north-easternly wind, giving way to an increasingly sunny Tuesday, and eventually blessing us with mostly blue skies from Wednesday onwards. 

The wind, however, will continue making its presence felt, keeping the mornings and nights quite chilly. 

Are you excited for this aftertaste of summer weather, or were you ready to embrace autumn? Keep the comments raining below.

Lower deductibles, higher allowances, and harsher rules: what you should know about the Dutch cabinet’s latest plans
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

After their summer holidays, the Netherlands' new cabinet has finally given some extra details about their plans for the country....
Lower deductibles, higher allowances, and harsher rules: what you should know about the Dutch cabinet's latest plans

After their summer holidays, the Netherlands' new cabinet has finally given some extra details about their plans for the country. Let's talk about some...

