Don’t let this grey Monday morning fool you! The Netherlands is about to take a break from this chilly autumn and enjoy one last week of summery lekker weer (nice weather).

A couple of weeks of steadily declining temperatures were enough to make most of us surrender to September’s tragic inevitability: the end of summer.

Well, according to RTL, we might have been too hasty.

Peaks of 25 degrees

Today, the Netherlands woke up to a slightly warmer morning, with temperatures averaging between 10 and 16 degrees.

According to forecasts, this will only get better, with the weather continuing to warm up across the country until Wednesday.

This is when temperatures are expected to settle into a steady few days of summer-like weather, consisting of peaks of 22 to 25 degrees.

Nights, however, will remain chilly, with temperatures dropping to around 12 degrees. Looks like we might still need that winter duvet after all!

Sunglasses needed

In even better news, the weather is not only getting warmer but also sunnier. ☀️

The clouds currently hovering above the country will gradually be swept away by moderate to strong north-easternly wind, giving way to an increasingly sunny Tuesday, and eventually blessing us with mostly blue skies from Wednesday onwards.

The wind, however, will continue making its presence felt, keeping the mornings and nights quite chilly.

Are you excited for this aftertaste of summer weather, or were you ready to embrace autumn? Keep the comments raining below.