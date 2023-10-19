🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch Quirk #128: Have a DIY mentality about everything

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
By Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Dutchies are thrifty, they’re frugal, and they’re self-reliant. Combine all of these, and they get the fantastic ability to make, build, or fix anything by themselves.

Why spend money on a plumber when you can learn to fix your sink for free? That’s the mentality of the Dutch, and honestly, we kind of admire it.

What is it?

It’s building your own furniture, fixing your own bike (only after it’s completely fallen apart), sewing your own clothes, the list goes on. 

Essentially, it’s learning how to do things yourself rather than depending on others to do it for you.

The Dutch are raised to be practical and proactive, so finding information and solving their own problems themselves comes naturally to them. 

Why do they do it?

Dutchies will often think: “There’s no need to ask someone to do it for me if I can do it myself”. It’s not so much a question of why they do it, but more why not do it?

We suppose you could also pin it on Dutchies’ stereotypical stinginess — and reluctance to pay money for someone else to do things for them. 

Why is it quirky?

This is normal and common to some extent, but Dutchies take it to a whole new level.

Their first instinct is never to ask a professional for help. It’s to press some random buttons, watch a YouTube tutorial, turn some knobs and see what happens.

Only if that doesn’t work (and let’s be honest, it usually does) then they start to consider asking a professional for help.

You might face some judgment if you go to a bike shop and ask them to just pump your tire. The Dutch employee might think to themselves, “You’re bothering me for this?”

Sometimes you’re lucky, and they don’t judge you, but often you end up with your tail between your legs, feeling a bit foolish for not knowing how to do the thing.

But hey — now you do!

Should you join in? 

Despite the jokes and the slight intimidation, we think it’s great to know how to do things yourself.

You’ll save a bit of money, and it’s nice not to depend on anyone! Next time, if your washing machine is broken, you won’t have to wait to get it fixed with a load of wet laundry stuck in there.

Go on, read that manual, watch the mechanic work so you don’t have to call them again, fix your own bike, and then you can teach your friends!

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

